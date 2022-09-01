'Ohana Health Plan and the Caregiver Foundation Partner to Offer Scholarships for CNA Program

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a Bureau of Labor and Statistics, overall employment of nursing assistants and orderlies is projected to grow 8% from 2020 to 2030. In response, 'Ohana Health Plan, in partnership with the Caregiver Foundation, is offering scholarships for individuals interested in becoming a certified nurse aide (CNA).

'Ohana Health Plan donated $15,000 to provide scholarships through the Advanced Care Training School in Wahiawa, Hawaii – a state-approved training facility certified by the Department of Human Services for teaching CNA training and recertification.

"The demand for CNAs in Hawaii was already high before COVID," said Scott Sivik, Plan President and CEO, 'Ohana Health Plan. "With the public health emergency and the healthcare workforce shortages that followed, the demand is even greater. CNAs play a critical role in patient care, especially at facilities providing assisted living for our kupuna."

"I started the Caregiver Foundation in part to provide services and support to seniors and disabled adults in ways that allowed them to feel validated and respected," said Gary Powell, Executive Director, the Caregiver Foundation. "We hope our CNA scholarship program will remove the cost barrier for students who are interested in pursuing a career in caregiving but are unable to afford the tuition to obtain their training and certification."

Scholarship applicants must complete an application form, in addition to submitting a personal statement explaining:

What motivates you to become a CNA? Why should you be considered for a scholarship, and how will it help you in pursuing a career in caregiving?

To apply, visit https://thecaregiverfoundation.org/cna-scholarships and submit applications to:

The Caregiver Foundation

CNA Scholarship Award Program

926 3rd St., Pearl City, HI 96782

Or by email (with attachments) to: info@thecaregiverfoundation.org

The deadline to apply is September 19, 2022. Scholarship awardees will be announced on October 1, 2022 at the Caregiver Foundation's Starlight Fancies fundraiser dinner at the Pearl Country Club.

About 'Ohana Health Plan

'Ohana Health Plan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families—from keiki to kupuna—and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare) across the state. 'Ohana Health Plan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.ohanahealthplan.com.

About The Caregiver Foundation

The Caregiver Foundation is a Hawaii-based, non-profit organization whose mission is to provide practical and emotional support to Seniors, Disabled Adults and their Caregivers. For more information, please visit www.thecaregiverfoundation.org

