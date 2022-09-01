Innovative Holocaust Graphic Novel Introduced on the Anniversary of Nazi Invasion of Poland Delivers Timeless Message Against Antisemitism and Racism

A Compelling Story of Unthinkable Cruelty and Hope Already Receiving Accolades

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, publishing on the anniversary of the Nazi invasion of Poland, We Survived the Holocaust (Imagine and Wonder Publishing) is a triumph of words and illustrations conveying a complicated history and a story of courage.

As the Nazis invaded Poland, Bluma Tishgarten and Felix Goldberg two young Polish Jews were swept away and forever altered by the Holocaust ­– the systematic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million Jews by the Nazi regime and its collaborators. This miraculous story of survival, combined with the rise of nationalism and fascism, leading to the extermination of millions of men, women and children, not only tells the historic tale of the Holocaust from the lens of Felix and Bluma it also relays a cautionary tale, a dangerous history that — if forgotten — could very well be repeated.

Author Frank Baker said, "A few months before Holocaust survivor Felix Goldberg passed away, he handed me his story about the Holocaust and told me to "do something with it." I knew from that moment forward I had a responsibility to find an innovative way to share the story of Felix and Bluma's survival. The Holocaust started with words of hate — this is an opportunity to take words and images and use them to fight Holocaust denial and strengthen remembrance."

"We had the opportunity—and the responsibility—to tell the Goldbergs' story through visual narrative in a way that was not only designed to inform, but to also emotionally resonate with our reader. We need to bring the history and the horrors of the Holocaust to new generations of readers to remind them of what hate can do and that antisemitism is an ancient evil that we must always be prepared to fight," stated Illustrator Tim Ogline.

Michael Berenbaum, Professor of Jewish Studies at the American Jewish University, explains the importance of the graphic novel, "It speaks to some of the most important of our values and offers a message that is at once timeless, but so timely in the world of war, antisemitism and racism that has characterized 2022. Beautifully illustrated, the complex story of the Goldbergs is now accessible to readers of all ages."

