Five Iron Golf Takes it to the Beach with Casa de Campo Partnership.

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas is now the official resort sponsor of Five Iron Golf Leagues

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Iron Golf has announced Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, the world-class golf and vacation destination located in the Dominican Republic, as the newest sponsor of the Five Iron Golf Leagues. For each of the next four league seasons, which run consecutively from September 2022 through April 2023, Casa de Campo will provide a five-star grand prize: a premium stay and play package that includes a four-night stay in an Elite room, golf cart transportation within the resort, daily breakfast, a $250 travel voucher and two rounds of golf at each of Casa de Campo's three award-winning courses.

On top of the grand prize, Casa de Campo is providing additional stay-and-play prizes each league season. For the upcoming fall league, all participants signed up by the season's start on September 12 are eligible to compete in the Casa de Campo Closest-to-the-Pin contest, with the winner receiving a stay and play package for two. This winter, Casa de Campo will sponsor Five Iron Golf's first-ever Women's League competition, with the top women's team in the nation winning a trip for four. The winners of a one-night national scramble tournament held in January will also be eligible to receive prizes sponsored by Casa de Campo.

"We are thrilled to partner with Five Iron Golf's and align with a brand determined to expand the reach of golf," says Jason Kycek, senior vice president of marketing and sales. "Casa de Campo is poised to continue expanding its golf offerings as we welcome more and more players to enjoy three of Pete Dye's masterpieces, including the legendary Teeth of the Dog."

Five Iron Golf is host to one of the largest indoor golf leagues in the country. Participants compete in seven-week seasons featuring various play formats to win weekly prizes at the local and national levels. The season culminates with one week of local playoffs followed by a National Championship, which is live-streamed on Twitch. Through the new Casa de Campo partnership, each season will feature a "Casa de Campo Week," where league players will compete on Teeth of the Dog or Dye Fore on TrackMan simulators. The next league season at Five Iron Golf starts September 12, and participants can join as a team of four or free-agent.

"Five Iron Golf is grateful to partner with Casa De Campo to enhance a league product that we have always been proud of," remarked Five Iron Golf Co-Founder and CEO Jared Solomon. "The league represents the community-driven, 'golf is fun' approach that makes Five Iron Golf unique, and we embrace the opportunity to work with a brand like Casa de Campo to welcome more players to the game."

ABOUT FIVE IRON GOLF:

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines golf, technology, and entertainment to inspire community and make golf enjoyable for every level of player. From early morning to late night, each location features industry-leading golf simulators available for rentals by the half hour, golf instructors available for private or group lessons, a full bar, a food menu, and event space. Membership options are available but not required to reserve a simulator, play in Five Iron's golf leagues, host an event, or book a lesson. Five Iron Golf originated in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Seattle with new locations coming to Detroit and Boston by the summer of 2022. More information on Five Iron Golf is available at fiveirongolf.com.

ABOUT CASA DE CAMPO :

The 7,000-acre Casa de Campo attracts affluent travelers with 63 holes of exceptional golf. Teeth of the Dog, Dye Fore and The Links courses – Conde Nast Traveler, Golf Digest, GOLF Magazine and Golfweek award winners – are designed by the legendary architect Pete Dye. They are complemented by spacious hotel rooms, suites and luxury villas. Expertly prepared cuisine from around the world, a 370-slip Marina & Yacht Club, Polo & Equestrian Club, the La Terraza Tennis Center, 245-acre Shooting Club and Altos de Chavon – an artisan's village modeled after a 16th century Mediterranean city – are other on-property highlights.

Getting There: La Romana International Airport (LRM) is five minutes from Casa de Campo and caters to private jet service from around the globe. A short drive from the resort, Santo Domingo (SDQ) and Punta Cana (PUJ) operate daily direct flights from all major North American airports.

