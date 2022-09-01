Enertiv Expands Platform to Help Commercial Real Estate Tackle Long-Term Decarbonization Goals

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enertiv, the operational intelligence platform for commercial real estate, has announced the launch of its Capital Planning module to support deep carbon reductions in the built environment. This module, now part of Enertiv's connected SaaS platform, will help owners and operators intelligently allocate the estimated $18 trillion necessary to decarbonize the industry.

With building operations responsible for 28% of all global carbon emissions, landlords are under increasing pressure to translate high-minded goals into action. With the Capital Planning module, Enertiv has become the first software platform capable of delivering portfolio-level ESG reporting, real-time optimization of existing systems, and long-term plans for deploying capital improvements and deep reductions.

Enertiv powers the Capital Planning module with a dataset that includes 20 billion hours of building management system, equipment-level energy monitoring, and environmental IoT sensor data; the thousands of maintenance workflows performed on the Enertiv App daily; and the nameplate information of over 60,000 pieces of equipment. This data advantage, as well as the accumulated insights from industry-leading real estate portfolios, is allowing Enertiv to hone in on the most efficient and effective equipment from an ongoing performance perspective. These insights will lead directly to eliminating wasteful spend, de-siloing the budgeting process, ensuring capital is deployed in line with carbon reduction plans, and providing greater transparency for owners and asset managers.

Connell McGill , CEO of Enertiv, said:

"Enertiv has spent the last decade solving the toughest challenges related to operational efficiency in commercial real estate: figuring out how to connect disparate workflows and real-time data into a central platform, and then to transform that data into asset value. However, there will still have to be significant investments into the critical infrastructure to reach the goals that have been laid out in corporate boardrooms, the federal government, and by municipalities across the country. This module is a big step towards arming the industry with the insights they need to deploy capital in a smart, effective and data-driven way."

The release of the Capital Planning module follows Enertiv's $9 million funding round announced in May 2022, co-led by Commonweal Ventures and Groundbreak Ventures to fuel rapid growth as the first end-to-end ESG platform for commercial real estate. This new module is only the next step in a vision to build an in-house, fully integrated platform that delivered transparency and insights into every driver of ESG results: utility costs, equipment performance, on-site staff activity, and tenant consumption,

Enertiv is a connected SaaS platform that digitizes, streamlines and enhances operational workflows in commercial real estate. The software enables owners and operators to directly increase NOI and asset value, do more with less, decarbonize assets, and ultimately gain transparency from the boardroom to the boiler room.

Owners and operators interested in adopting the Capital Planning module can schedule a demo directly on the Enertiv website.

