Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP Recognized in Chambers High Net Worth and Best Lawyers Latest Editions

Attorneys rank among the best in the nation for family and matrimonial law

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP , a leading New York-based family and matrimonial law firm, has recently been recognized with multiple prestigious law honors. Chambers High Net Worth named founding partners, Eleanor B. Alter and Jenifer J. Foley, as top Family/Matrimonial Lawyers in its High-Net-Worth Guide 2022. Both Alter and Foley, along with founding partner, Adam John Wolff, were also included in the 29th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® 2023. Alter, Wolff, and Foley are renowned litigators who have represented high-profile and celebrity clients, business owners, professionals, and their spouses. Their firm, Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP (AWF), provides the full spectrum of family and matrimonial law services, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and mediation.

Chambers High Net Worth is the definitive and most comprehensive global high-net-worth resource guide, identifying leading attorneys in their respective fields. Eleanor B. Alter was awarded Chambers recognition for the sixth consecutive year, while Jenifer J. Foley, earned her first appearance in the guide this year.

The Best Lawyers in America© is the oldest and most respected peer-reviewed recognition, with all three partners appearing on the list for multiple consecutive years. This is Alter's 41st consecutive recognition, who has been recognized every year since the first edition in 1983. This year's edition represents Foley's seventh and Wolff's sixth consecutive award. For the first time, AWF Associate Attorney, Leah Cobean, was recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch™ for her work in family and matrimonial law.

With over 50 years of experience, Eleanor B. Alter is recognized as one of the nation's top family law attorneys, who continues to navigate and shape the law's changing practices to best suit today's clientele. An industry veteran, she has been a trailblazer for women, entering the field at a time when most law firms did not hire women. Alter's prominent reputation and highly-regarded expertise have also been recognized this year with additional accolades in Super Lawyers 2022 edition.

Jenifer J. Foley has over 20 years of experience as a litigator and trial attorney. Foley is highly regarded in the industry for her holistic and ethical approach to family law that keeps children's best interests top-of-mind throughout the legal process. Foley is also a certified mediator, with a unique specialization in divorce mediation for high-net-worth individuals and complex cases. Foley was also recognized this year by Super Lawyers 2022 edition.

With more than 25 years of experience, Adam John Wolff, is an experienced litigator and trial attorney, known for handling the complex financial aspects of complicated divorce cases, often for high-net-worth individuals. This can include business valuations, trusts, unique investments, and a wide variety of assets in different jurisdictions, etc. Wolff's unique ability to understand the complex financial aspects of cases, while remaining sensitive to the deeply personal issues of family law matters, distinguishes him in the industry.

Leah Cobean is an associate at the firm who focuses on all aspects of family and matrimonial law. Cobean has practiced matrimonial law exclusively since her graduation from Emory University School of Law. Prior to joining AWF, she completed a three-year clerkship with the Honorable Matthew F. Cooper in a dedicated matrimonial part in the New York County Supreme Court.

Alter, Wolff & Foley LLP (AWF) is a New York City-based law firm comprised of experienced and recognized family and matrimonial lawyers. Founded in 2016 by partners Eleanor B. Alter, Adam John Wolff, and Jenifer J. Foley, AWF brings over a century of combined experience, representing globally-known names from a wide range of backgrounds, including notable celebrity clients, as well as high-profile business owners, professionals, and their spouses. The team at AWF discreetly and seamlessly addresses complex legal and financial issues for clients, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, and mediation. Focused on discretion and dignified outcomes, the firm prides itself on its family-first approach and commitment to the overall well-being of its clients and their families. To learn more, visit www.awf.nyc.

