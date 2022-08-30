Yiren Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 and Fiscal Year 2021 Operational Highlights
Wealth Management
- Cumulative number of investors served reached 2,702,122 as of December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 3.4% from 2,612,279 as of September 30, 2021 and compared to 2,326,169 as of December 31, 2020.
- Number of active investors[1] was 424,366 as of December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of 0.8% from 427,873 as of September 30, 2021 and compared to 163,593 as of December 31, 2020. The quarter-over-quarter decline was primarily due to a decline in the insurance segment as a result of optimization in insurance product mix, which was offset by the rapid growth in customer base on Yiren Wealth platform.
- Total client assets[2] was RMB19,261.0 million (US$3,022.5 million) as of December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 10.6% from RMB17,415.3 million as of September 30, 2021 and compared to RMB8,550.7 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Sales volume of investment products amounted to RMB5,391.8 million (US$846.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 7.2% from RMB5,030.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB6,836.9 million in the same period of 2020. For the fiscal year of 2021, sales volume of investment products reached RMB21,588.6 million (US$3,387.7 million), compared to RMB15,779.7 million in 2020.
Consumer Credit
- Total loans facilitated under loan facilitation model in the fourth quarter of 2021 reached RMB6.2 billion (US$1.0 billion), representing a decrease of 9.8% from RMB6.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021 and compared to RMB4.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 6,127,068 as of December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 4.9% from 5,840,424 as of September 30, 2021 and compared to 5,249,936 as of December 31, 2020.
- Number of borrowers served in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 618,131, representing an increase of 12.7% from 548,495 in the third quarter of 2021 and compared to 189,117 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total number of borrowers served in 2021 was 1,297,046.
- Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated under loan facilitation model reached RMB14,102.3 million (US$2,213.0 million) as of December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 2.2% from RMB13,793.9 million as of September 30, 2021 and compared to RMB8,863.5 million as of December 31,2020.
Consumption-Driven Services
- In the second half of 2021, the Company began scaling its e-commerce platform and also launched a "Life Plus Finance" initiative ("Yiren Select"), integrating high quality financial services with online and offline consumption scenarios. Total gross merchandise volume generated through both channels reached RMB61.6 million (US$9.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
[1] Active investors refer to those who have made at least one investment through our wealth management platform or have had client assets with us above zero in the past twelve months.
[2] Client assets refer to the outstanding balance of client assets generated through our platforms, where an asset is counted towards the outstanding balance for so long as it continues to be held by the investor who acquired it through our platform.
"Looking back at the year of 2021, we are pleased to announce another concrete milestone during the journey of our business transitions towards China's leading digital personal financial management platform, with our revenue structure further diversifying and our business volume and profitability resuming to a healthy growth rate post the restructuring, meeting our previous guidance for both wealth management and credit-tech business lines," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital.
"On wealth management, the growth momentum remains strong with contribution to our total net revenue reaching more than 35% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a historical high. Specially, our total client asset reached RMB19.3 billion as of December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 11% compared to the end of prior quarter. Notably, total investor base on Yiren Wealth platform saw an accelerated growth due to our Yiren Select initiative. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the number of new investors on Yiren Wealth increased by 22% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and the number of investors who held at least two different asset classes grew by 15% compared with the third quarter of 2021. Moreover, our insurance brokerage business has been growing at a higher-than-expected rate with total premiums reaching RMB888 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 21% quarterly growth, which is a sharp contrast to the overall industry downside cycle."
"On credit-tech we have seen a visible evolvement in our overall loan portfolio as we continue to optimize our product mix and shift towards higher credit quality customer segments, moving in full swing towards guided APR with stable unit economics. Currently, 99% of our new loans facilitated are small revolving loans and SME loans, compared to 71% in the year of 2021, leading to a shorter-tenor portfolio with lower operating and credit costs, which is more flexible to adjust to external environment. Moreover, our e-commerce platform launched in August 2021, has started to contribute revenue with rapid growth, effectively driving up our user activities and establishing a more diversified finance consumption ecosystem."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB304.1 million (US$47.8 million), compared to RMB295.1 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the continued expansion of our insurance brokerage business, which is offset by the optimization of cost structure in our offline business.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB216.8 million (US$34.0 million), compared to RMB596.9 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the improved cost efficiency after the business restructuring completed on December 31, 2020.
General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB119.4 million (US$18.8 million), compared to RMB149.3 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the optimization of the company's offline business.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB51.9 million (US$8.1 million), compared to RMB34.5 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the growth of loan volumes facilitated.
Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB5.4 million (US$0.8 million).
Net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB330.8 million (US$51.9 million), as compared to net loss of RMB559.6 million in the same period of 2020. The change was primarily due to the one-time expense of business disposal during the restructuring completed on December 31, 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB353.4 million (US$55.5 million), compared to RMB48.9 million in the same period of 2020.
Basic and diluted income per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB3.9 (US$0.6), compared to a basic loss per ADS of RMB6.7 and a diluted loss per ADS of RMB6.7 in the same period of 2020.
Net cash generated from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB189.4 million (US$29.7 million), compared to net cash used in operating activities of RMB219.1 million in the same period of 2020.
Net cash used in investing activities in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB381.9 million (US$59.9 million), compared to net cash used in investing activities of RMB981.1 million in the same period of 2020.
As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was RMB2,864.5 million (US$449.5 million), compared to RMB2,328.4 million as of September 30, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB2.2 million as of September 30, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB177.4 million (US$27.8 million), compared to RMB277.9 million as of September 30, 2021.
Delinquency rates. As of December 31, 2021, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.9%, 1.5% and 1.2% respectively, compared to 0.5%, 0.7% and 0.6% respectively as of December 31, 2020.
Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As December 31, 2021, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rate for loans originated in 2018, 2019 and 2020 was 9.8%, 11.4% and 5.8% respectively, as compared to 9.9%, 11.0% and 4.8% respectively as of September 30, 2021.
[3] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Sales and marketing expenses in 2021 was RMB1,553.3 million (US$243.8 million), compared to RMB1,905.1 million in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of the Company's offline business.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in 2021 was RMB760.9 million (US$119.4 million), compared to RMB1,104.7 million in 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the improved cost efficiency after the business restructuring completed on December 31, 2020.
General and administrative expenses in 2021 was RMB506.2 million (US$79.4 million), compared to RMB630.6 million in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of our offline business and the overall improvement of cost efficiency.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in 2021 was RMB370.2 million (US$58.1 million), which remained stable compared to RMB371.6 million in 2020.
Income tax expense in 2021 was RMB170.2 million (US$26.7 million).
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in 2021 was RMB1,338.9 million (US$210.1 million), compared to a loss of RMB73.2 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 (non-GAAP) in 2021 was 29.9%, compared to a loss of 1.8% in 2020.
Basic and diluted income per ADS in 2021 were RMB12.2 (US$1.9) and RMB12.1 (US$1.9) respectively, compared to a loss per ADS of RMB7.7 and a diluted loss per ADS of RMB7.7 in 2020.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on December 31, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized, asset allocation based wealth management solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as utilizes online and offline channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December
September
December
December
December 31,
December 31,
December
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue:
Loan facilitation services
393,682
601,283
410,988
64,493
1,329,720
2,105,776
330,442
Post-origination services
201,873
39,024
49,861
7,824
670,440
174,255
27,344
Account management services
50,566
-
-
-
921,779
-
-
Insurance brokerage services
308,790
199,406
244,780
38,411
430,830
755,691
118,584
Financing services
54,348
144,614
140,027
21,973
59,658
524,840
82,359
Electronic commerce services
-
-
33,114
5,196
-
33,114
5,196
Others
151,592
247,664
142,170
22,311
549,535
884,253
138,760
Total net revenue
1,160,851
1,231,991
1,020,940
160,208
3,961,962
4,477,929
702,685
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
295,133
407,172
304,114
47,722
1,905,095
1,553,344
243,754
Origination,servicing and other operating
596,926
186,915
216,751
34,013
1,104,682
760,858
119,395
General and administrative
149,276
139,321
119,364
18,731
630,555
506,240
79,440
Allowance for contract assets, receivables
34,520
83,578
51,911
8,146
371,629
370,154
58,085
Loss of disposal
655,839
-
-
-
655,839
-
-
Total operating costs and expenses
1,731,694
816,986
692,140
108,612
4,667,800
3,190,596
500,674
Other income/(expenses):
Interest income/(expense), net
8,554
(21,565)
(18,056)
(2,833)
61,623
(73,383)
(11,515)
Fair value adjustments related to
(54,106)
(526)
11,720
1,839
(143,988)
(37,442)
(5,875)
Others, net
3,444
3,934
2,935
460
14,844
26,665
4,183
Total other expenses
(42,108)
(18,157)
(3,401)
(534)
(67,521)
(84,160)
(13,207)
(Loss)/income before provision for income
(612,951)
396,848
325,399
51,062
(773,359)
1,203,173
188,804
Income tax (benefit)/expense
(53,342)
75,923
(5,366)
(842)
(80,611)
170,189
26,706
Net (loss)/income
(559,609)
320,925
330,765
51,904
(692,748)
1,032,984
162,098
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
167,964,040
170,193,542
169,967,125
169,967,125
180,301,898
169,029,826
169,029,826
Basic (loss)/income per share
(3.3317)
1.8856
1.9461
0.3054
(3.8422)
6.1113
0.9590
Basic (loss)/income per ADS
(6.6634)
3.7712
3.8922
0.6108
(7.6844)
12.2226
1.9180
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
167,964,040
171,571,392
171,171,951
171,171,951
180,301,898
170,590,203
170,590,203
Diluted (loss)/income per share
(3.3317)
1.8705
1.9324
0.3032
(3.8422)
6.0554
0.9502
Diluted (loss)/income per ADS
(6.6634)
3.7410
3.8648
0.6064
(7.6844)
12.1108
1.9004
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash
Net cash (used in)/generated from operating
(219,069)
323,819
189,377
29,717
282,028
158,192
24,824
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing
(981,096)
(233,782)
381,870
59,924
(1,796,663)
(346,507)
(54,374)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing
899,487
49,770
(45,831)
(7,192)
955,448
427,446
67,076
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(538)
(257)
(283)
(44)
(2,807)
(936)
(147)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash
(301,216)
139,550
525,133
82,405
(561,994)
238,195
37,379
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
3,008,364
2,280,660
2,420,210
379,785
3,269,142
2,707,148
424,811
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
2,707,148
2,420,210
2,945,343
462,190
2,707,148
2,945,343
462,190
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Cash and cash equivalents
2,469,909
2,328,380
2,864,543
449,511
Restricted cash
237,239
91,830
80,800
12,679
Accounts receivable
122,742
258,729
305,018
47,864
Contract assets, net
750,174
1,191,497
1,105,905
173,541
Contract cost
65,529
34,707
9,959
1,563
Prepaid expenses and other assets
278,591
358,052
352,015
55,239
Loans at fair value
192,156
82,474
73,734
11,571
Financing receivables
1,253,494
1,969,456
1,697,962
266,449
Amounts due from related parties
884,006
768,646
879,256
137,974
Held-to-maturity investments
3,286
2,200
2,200
341
Available-for-sale investments
175,515
277,934
177,360
27,832
Property, equipment and software, net
147,193
115,326
102,548
16,092
Deferred tax assets
16,745
6,285
7,388
1,159
Right-of-use assets
105,674
70,897
80,752
12,672
Total assets
6,702,253
7,556,413
7,739,440
1,214,487
Accounts payable
9,903
36,799
19,065
2,992
Amounts due to related parties
970,309
474,925
434,127
68,124
Deferred revenue
50,899
11,862
12,379
1,943
Payable to investors at fair value
52,623
50,814
50,686
7,954
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,208,915
1,245,263
1,182,783
185,604
Secured borrowings
500,500
1,038,600
1,028,600
161,410
Refund liability
10,845
5,927
5,732
899
Deferred tax liabilities
38,741
147,575
112,535
17,659
Lease liabilities
81,854
53,194
72,101
11,314
Total liabilities
2,924,589
3,064,959
2,918,008
457,899
Ordinary shares
121
123
123
19
Additional paid-in capital
5,058,176
5,096,994
5,100,486
800,378
Treasury stock
(40,147)
(42,502)
(42,897)
(6,731)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
17,108
14,442
11,553
1,812
Accumulated deficit
(1,257,594)
(577,603)
(247,833)
(38,890)
Total equity
3,777,664
4,491,454
4,821,432
756,588
Total liabilities and equity
6,702,253
7,556,413
7,739,440
1,214,487
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating Highlights
Amount of investment in current investment
6,836,906
5,030,228
5,391,760
846,085
15,779,685
21,588,645
3,387,729
Number of investors in current investment
99,112
127,378
144,987
144,987
153,700
409,281
409,281
Amount of loans facilitated under loan facilitation
4,202,538
6,841,921
6,170,158
968,232
9,614,819
23,195,224
3,639,837
Number of borrowers
189,117
548,495
618,131
618,131
525,320
1,297,046
1,297,046
Remaining principal of performing loans
8,863,461
13,793,925
14,102,279
2,212,955
8,863,461
14,102,279
2,212,955
Electronic commerce of gross merchandise
-
-
61,619
9,669
-
61,619
9,669
Segment Information
Wealth management:
Revenue
413,057
337,627
372,304
58,423
1,432,364
1,260,513
197,803
Sales and marketing expenses
39,012
55,463
75,842
11,901
195,671
199,336
31,281
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
266,492
159,348
156,243
24,518
442,507
598,606
93,934
Consumer credit:
Revenue
747,794
894,364
615,522
96,589
2,529,598
3,184,302
499,686
Sales and marketing expenses
256,121
351,709
227,508
35,702
1,709,424
1,353,244
212,353
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
330,434
27,567
53,396
8,379
662,175
155,140
24,345
Others:
Revenue
-
-
33,114
5,196
-
33,114
5,196
Sales and marketing expenses
-
-
764
119
-
764
120
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
-
-
7,112
1,116
-
7,112
1,116
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net (loss)/income
(559,609)
320,925
330,765
51,904
(692,748)
1,032,984
162,098
Interest (income)/expense, net
(8,554)
21,565
18,056
2,833
(61,623)
73,383
11,515
Income (benefit)/tax expense
(53,342)
75,923
(5,366)
(842)
(80,611)
170,189
26,706
Depreciation and amortization
16,829
8,449
7,466
1,172
91,772
43,236
6,785
Share-based compensation
(2,274)
11,742
2,497
392
14,173
19,089
2,995
Adjusted EBITDA
48,889
438,604
353,418
55,459
(73,198)
1,338,881
210,099
Adjusted EBITDA margin
4.2 %
35.6 %
34.6 %
34.6 %
-1.8 %
29.9 %
29.9 %
Delinquency Rates (Loan Facilitation Model)
15-29 days
30-59 days
60-89 days
All Loans
December 31, 2015
1.3 %
1.9 %
1.5 %
December 31, 2016
0.6 %
0.8 %
0.7 %
December 31, 2017
0.5 %
0.8 %
0.6 %
December 31, 2018
1.0 %
1.8 %
1.7 %
December 31, 2019
0.8 %
1.3 %
1.0 %
December 31, 2020
0.5 %
0.7 %
0.6 %
December 31, 2021
0.9 %
1.5 %
1.2 %
Online Channels
December 31, 2015
0.4 %
0.7 %
0.5 %
December 31, 2016
0.8 %
1.1 %
1.7 %
December 31, 2017
0.3 %
0.2 %
0.0 %
December 31, 2018
0.9 %
1.7 %
1.5 %
December 31, 2019
1.0 %
2.1 %
1.6 %
December 31, 2020
0.6 %
1.0 %
1.1 %
December 31, 2021
0.8 %
1.3 %
1.1 %
Offline Channels
December 31, 2015
1.3 %
2.0 %
1.6 %
December 31, 2016
0.6 %
0.8 %
0.7 %
December 31, 2017
0.5 %
0.9 %
0.7 %
December 31, 2018
1.1 %
1.9 %
1.8 %
December 31, 2019
0.7 %
0.9 %
0.7 %
December 31, 2020
0.4 %
0.6 %
0.4 %
December 31, 2021
1.0 %
1.8 %
1.4 %
Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)
Loan Issued
Amount of Loans
Accumulated M3+ Net
Total Net Charge-Off
2015
4,530,824
243,840
5.4 %
2016
3,749,815
317,288
8.5 %
2017
5,043,494
523,778
10.4 %
2018
4,211,573
413,071
9.8 %
2019
3,431,443
390,252
11.4 %
2020
9,614,819
560,733
5.8 %
2021Q1-Q3
17,025,066
374,843
2.2 %
M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)
Loan
Month on Book
2015Q2
1.1 %
2.8 %
4.2 %
5.3 %
6.2 %
6.7 %
7.0 %
7.0 %
6.9 %
6.8 %
6.8 %
2015Q3
0.6 %
2.2 %
3.8 %
5.0 %
5.9 %
6.5 %
6.7 %
6.8 %
6.7 %
6.7 %
6.7 %
2015Q4
1.0 %
1.5 %
2.2 %
2.8 %
3.1 %
3.4 %
3.7 %
4.0 %
4.2 %
4.4 %
4.4 %
2016Q1
0.6 %
0.9 %
1.3 %
1.7 %
2.0 %
2.2 %
2.4 %
2.7 %
2.9 %
3.0 %
3.2 %
2016Q2
0.6 %
1.4 %
2.3 %
3.0 %
3.6 %
4.2 %
4.8 %
5.4 %
5.8 %
6.0 %
6.2 %
2016Q3
0.4 %
1.7 %
2.7 %
4.1 %
5.3 %
6.5 %
7.7 %
8.6 %
9.3 %
9.3 %
9.5 %
2016Q4
0.3 %
2.1 %
3.8 %
5.4 %
7.2 %
9.2 %
10.4 %
11.5 %
12.4 %
12.9 %
13.3 %
2017Q1
0.3 %
1.6 %
3.4 %
5.3 %
7.5 %
8.9 %
10.0 %
10.9 %
11.6 %
12.1 %
12.3 %
2017Q2
4.1 %
5.8 %
7.9 %
9.6 %
11.3 %
12.5 %
13.2 %
13.9 %
14.6 %
14.9 %
15.1 %
2017Q3
0.3 %
1.6 %
3.5 %
4.9 %
6.5 %
7.6 %
8.4 %
8.9 %
9.4 %
9.9 %
10.1 %
2017Q4
0.2 %
2.3 %
5.1 %
6.5 %
7.9 %
9.0 %
9.7 %
10.2 %
10.7 %
11.2 %
10.6 %
2018Q1
0.2 %
2.9 %
5.1 %
6.8 %
7.2 %
7.9 %
8.4 %
8.7 %
9.0 %
8.6 %
8.1 %
2018Q2
0.7 %
4.1 %
7.1 %
9.4 %
11.2 %
12.4 %
13.4 %
14.1 %
14.3 %
14.1 %
14.1 %
2018Q3
0.2 %
2.8 %
3.6 %
4.5 %
5.2 %
6.4 %
7.0 %
7.0 %
6.9 %
7.0 %
6.9 %
2018Q4
0.6 %
2.2 %
3.4 %
5.2 %
6.9 %
9.0 %
9.7 %
9.9 %
9.6 %
9.7 %
9.7 %
2019Q1
0.0 %
0.8 %
2.0 %
3.4 %
5.3 %
5.9 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
2019Q2
0.1 %
1.5 %
4.5 %
7.5 %
8.8 %
9.2 %
9.9 %
10.3 %
10.6 %
2019Q3
0.2 %
2.9 %
6.8 %
9.0 %
10.4 %
12.0 %
13.2 %
13.8 %
2019Q4
0.4 %
3.1 %
4.9 %
6.3 %
7.2 %
7.9 %
8.4 %
2020Q1
0.6 %
2.3 %
4.1 %
5.2 %
6.0 %
6.2 %
2020Q2
0.5 %
2.5 %
4.2 %
5.3 %
6.1 %
2020Q3
1.1 %
3.3 %
5.1 %
6.3 %
2020Q4
0.3 %
1.8 %
3.2 %
2021Q1
0.4 %
2.3 %
2021Q2
0.4 %
View original content:
SOURCE Yiren Digital