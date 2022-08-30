Nielsen-Massey® Vanillas Honored by Loyola University Chicago's Family Business Center for its Sustainability Initiatives

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen-Massey® Vanillas, the premier brand and provider of fine vanillas and flavors, has been named one of Loyola University Chicago's 2022 Family Business Heroes for its sustainability programs. As a third-generation family business, Nielsen-Massey has long been committed to protecting the people it works with, the planet and the local community.

The company employs a tailored approach to improve the quality of life for farmers in the communities around the world where it sources vanilla beans. These sustainability initiatives help impoverished communities embrace modern growing practices and improve the quality of life for families. Nielsen-Massey is also a founding member of the Sustainable Vanilla Initiative and continues to have an active role in multiple projects that are focused on combatting child labor, reducing deforestation, and strengthening the vanilla sector by improving wages for farmers.

"Corporate sustainability and responsibility is really in our DNA," said Craig Nielsen, vice president of sustainability for Nielsen-Massey/Co-owner. "We like to go in and have conversations with the villagers and find out the things they really need. We're in it for the good of the people."

Some of the projects the company has invested in throughout Madagascar include distributing COVID-19 remediation materials, developing a water tower with 12 distribution points to serve 3,000 residents and building a primary school to educate 82 students.

Closer to home, Nielsen-Massey gives back to local community organizations with an emphasis on education, at-risk children and youth, military and veterans, and environmental protection. Employee volunteering is a big part of the company's culture, with several employee volunteer events taking place each year.

Since 2009, Nielsen-Massey has donated a portion of its annual profits to assist disadvantaged children and adults with education and leadership development, especially in the field of culinary arts through its charitable arm, The Nielsen-Massey Foundation. A few of these organizations include World Central Kitchen, Feeding America and the Culinary Institute of America. A complete list of organizations the company supports as well as more details on its sustainability efforts can be found at NielsenMassey.com.

About Nielsen-Massey® Vanillas

With more than a century's worth of experience, Nielsen-Massey® Vanillas has earned a reputation as the world's leading manufacturer of premium, pure vanilla extracts. The third-generation family owned and operated company uses a proprietary slow, cold extraction method to deliver the richest tasting vanilla. Nielsen-Massey was the first to introduce an organic and fair trade vanilla from Madagascar and remains committed to supporting the plants, people and communities that supply its beans. All consumer products are all-natural, allergen-free, certified Kosher and Gluten Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The company is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, with production facilities in Waukegan and Leeuwarden, The Netherlands. To learn more visit NielsenMassey.com.

Mission statement: "Nielsen-Massey® Vanillas is on a mission to delight people with nature's finest tasting vanillas and flavors."

