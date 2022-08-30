DR. KARISSA HAMMER NOW ACCEPTING NEW PATIENTS AT INSTITUTE FOR HUMAN REPRODUCTION

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR) welcomes Dr. Karissa Hammer to their leading fertility practice headquartered in Chicago, IL with six locations throughout Chicagoland and Indiana. IHR is a member of Pinnacle Fertility, the fastest-growing network of physician-directed fertility practices in the US. Dr. Karissa Hammer is now accepting new patient consultations.

Dr. Karissa Hammer (PRNewswire)

"I'm excited and honored to join the IHR team," shares Dr. Hammer. "IHR and Pinnacle Fertility's approach of collaboration and patient-first care is one that I wholeheartedly believe in. We have the best doctors in the world collectively working together to elevate science, technology, and treatment and provide our patients with a seamless journey and the best possible chance to build the families of their dreams."

Dr. Karissa Hammer is a board-eligible Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility Specialist who completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School. Prior to joining the IHR team, Dr. Hammer earned her bachelor's degree at Vanderbilt University, attended medical school at Rush University, and also completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Rush University. She is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Devoted to being an expert in her field, Dr. Hammer has contributed to 15 scientific publications and book chapters and has received numerous accolades for both her clinical skill and research while at Harvard. Her research interests include the impact of Anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH) on IVF outcomes, the impact of environmental and psychosocial influences on fertility, and effective methods for medical education in REI practice. She is one of the inaugural Surgical Scholars within the Society of Reproductive Surgeons and is passionate about minimally invasive surgical methods to preserve and enhance fertility.

Dr. Hammer provides comprehensive fertility services alongside the IHR physician team, including:

Fertility evaluation, diagnostic testing, and semen analysis

hysterosalpingogram (HSG),

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

in vitro fertilization (IVF),

Donor Sperm

Donor Egg

Gestational Surrogacy

Embryo Donation and Adoption

Genetic Testing

Fertility Preservation and Egg Freezing

LGBTQ+ family building

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Hammer to the IHR physician team," shares Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, IHR's Founder and Co-Medical Director, "Her commitment and compassion for providing personalized fertility care align perfectly with our values at IHR and Pinnacle Fertility."

Patients may now schedule a new patient consultation with Dr. Karissa Hammer by submitting a request online or calling the office at (312) 288-6420.

About Institiute for Human Reproduction

Founded in 2004, Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR) is an industry-leading fertility center headquartered in Chicago, IL, that has provided comprehensive patient-centered care for two decades. Led by two world-renowned fertility specialists and visionaries, Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa and Dr. David Cohen, the IHR team is comprised of five physicians and six locations. IHR is passionate about finding success for growing families and prioritizing their patient's well-being on their journey every step of the way.

Visit IHRfertility.com to learn more about locations and services.

About Pinnacle Fertility

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

For more information about Pinnacle Fertility, visit pinnaclefertility.com

