Chicago-Based Provider of Professional Kitchen & Bathtub Refinishing Products, NAPCO, Featured in Modern Home Builders Magazine

Industry-leading kitchen and bath refinishing supplier and training company is featured in Modern Home Builders magazine to highlight its latest expansion in Denmark.

SKOKIE, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Polymer Company, Ltd, better known as NAPCO, a leader in bathroom and kitchen refinishing products and training, is featured in Modern Home Builders magazine for its high-quality products, innovative training, and the latest addition to its European expansion.

Modern Home Builders reports on the vital areas of contemporary home construction—including materials, labor and land, design, interior and exterior finishes, kitchens, bathrooms, roofing and flooring, lighting, landscaping, and HVAC—and also covers hot topics and trends such as new technology, energy efficiency and the eco agenda, customer communication, real estate sales and rentals, permits, and legislation.

These features are accompanied by company profiles that shine a spotlight on the specific capabilities, services, and successes of individual businesses—much like the feature article on NAPCO that focuses on the company's training and product offerings as well as its recent and future expansion strategies.

As a leader in the kitchen and bath refinishing industry, NAPCO pioneers expansion through the use of their training facility, inviting individuals from other countries to train at their facility in Illinois before returning to their country to open their own distributing facility. As of now, NAPCO has distributors in Australia, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and the Netherlands—and they just added Denmark to the list.

"It has always been a vision of ours to make NAPCO products and training widely available in other countries," said Sara Laamiri, Marketing Manager at NAPCO. "Today, people don't even need to travel to the US to train. If you're in the UK, you can go to our distributor there, and they will provide you with all the resources you need to become a professional kitchen and bath refinisher."

The Illinois-based company provides equipment, supplies, and training for professional refinishers and is the only refinishing company to sell its products exclusively to certified professionals. NAPCO offers industry-leading training opportunities for both beginners and experienced professionals that feature hands-on learning, ongoing marketing and technical support, and a loyalty program to ensure their partners receive the maximum discount off already competitive prices.

For more information about NAPCO, call 1-800-888-1081 or visit https://www.napcoltd.com.

About NAPCO

Since 1979, NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company) has provided products, supplies, and training to professional bathroom and kitchen refinishers. NAPCO is headquartered just outside of Chicago, in Skokie, IL and services all 50 states and 5 foreign countries. If you are interested in becoming a refinisher or refinishing your tub, tile, or countertop instead of replacing, call 1-800-888-1081 or visit https://www.napcoltd.com today.

