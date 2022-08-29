RIA Advisory Announces Strategic Investment by Avance Investment Management

Partnership Accelerates RIA's Growth Trajectory and Expansion of Leading Revenue Management Offerings

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA Advisory ("RIA"), a premier provider of revenue management solutions, today announced that Avance Investment Management ("Avance"), a private equity firm that invests in founder-owned, middle market businesses in the services, technology and consumer sectors, has made a strategic investment in the company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in late 2016 with the goal of transforming revenue management for large and mid-size enterprises, RIA has established itself as the leading partner of choice for a wide range of Fortune 100 Companies – including numerous blue chip customers. RIA provides a leading portfolio of diversified offerings, implementing highly scalable Oracle platforms and proprietary differentiated IP and technology to solve the most critical and complex challenges CFOs and financial teams face today.

The investment from Avance will support RIA's strategy to further diversify its core capabilities and enhance its best-in-class offerings to support the expansion in new verticals to accelerate its growth trajectory. CEO and Founder Saket Pabby and the exceptional RIA management team will continue to lead the business forward as it innovates and expands its footprint and suite of services, support and product offerings.

"Avance's investment in RIA is a testament to the best-in-class revenue management advisory services and products our team of industry pioneers has built over the last five years," said Mr. Pabby. "Having known the Avance team for many years, we are confident their operational expertise, technology investing expertise and successful track record of investing in founder-led businesses make them the right partner for RIA as we enter our next phase of growth. We continue to see significant opportunities for growth and expansion in today's market and we are excited to work with Avance to build on our momentum and continue to provide unparalleled support and solutions for clients around the world."

"Our approach to supporting founder-led businesses by driving expansion and creating value through our STAGE™ process is ideally suited to a rapidly growing, entrepreneurial technology business like RIA," said John Civantos, Senior Partner of Avance. "With a diverse customer base of global, industry-leading businesses that rely on RIA to drive profitability and enhance critical revenue management systems in hyper-competitive markets, we believe the company is poised for sustainable, international growth. We are thrilled to work with Saket and the entire RIA team to grow the reach of the company's offerings while unlocking long-term value."

Canaccord Genuity and Jones Day advised RIA, while Avance was advised by Guggenheim Securities and Greenberg Traurig.

About RIA Advisory

Founded in late 2016, RIA Advisory is a leading revenue management solutions provider solving mission-critical problems for clients through a compelling combination of scalable Oracle platforms. our highly differentiated proprietary IP, institutional knowledge of the revenue management space, and deep domain expertise across the financial services and healthcare verticals. RIA Advisory's best-in-class, proprietary IP and execution capabilities provide solutions for challenging financial and revenue-focused issues such as deal management; billing, receivable, payable, and subledger accounting; settlement and collection; and rating and pricing. The company, which employs more than 500 professionals worldwide, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, with offices in the U.K., Canada, India, the Philippines and Australia.

About Avance Investment Management

Avance is a private equity firm with a passion for building great businesses in partnership with talented management teams. Avance focuses primarily on thematic investments within the Services, Technology and Consumer areas in the US, seeking attractive opportunities with catalysts for growth and fragmented spaces with consolidation opportunities. Avance's team has a long history of partnering with founder-owned businesses, industry executives, and management teams and aims to add value to each investment through the application of its STAGE™ value creation framework. Avance has offices in New York and Miami.

Avance Media Contact

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

View original content:

SOURCE Avance Investment Management; RIA Advisory