NASA to Provide Update on Artemis I Moon Mission Status

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a media teleconference at 6 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 30, to discuss the flight test of the agency's mega Moon rocket and uncrewed Orion spacecraft, currently at Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, ahead of the Artemis I lunar mission.

Teleconference participants include:

Mike Sarafin , Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson , Artemis launch director, NASA Exploration Ground Systems Program, NASA Kennedy

John Honeycutt , manager, Space Launch System (SLS) Program, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center

The Artemis I launch was scrubbed Monday after encountering an issue getting one of the four RS-25 engines on the bottom of the rocket's core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff.

Artemis I is a test flight to launch NASA's Space Launch System rocket and an uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the Moon before the Artemis II mission, which will have astronauts aboard. Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.

