DroneUp Appoints David Guggina to Company Board

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DroneUp , LLC , an autonomous drone delivery platform and leading drone services provider, announced today the appointment of David Guggina, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Automation at Walmart, to the company's board of directors.

David brings a deep level of operational and customer-facing expertise from market-leading brands. Following a role in the warehouse group leader program at Anheuser-Busch, he spent nine years at Amazon, beginning in fulfillment operations before advancing to general manager of customer service operations. Over the last four years as Walmart's SVP of Innovation and Automation, he has led the roll-out of automation technology within their supply chain network and the implementation of last mile delivery capabilities. He has also held senior roles overseeing product, engineering, and operations at Walmart.

"Over the course of his career, David has been at the forefront of transformational changes that have delivered extraordinary warehouse and operational efficiencies to improve the customer service experience," said Tom Walker, founder and CEO of DroneUp. "We are thrilled to welcome David to our board at a time when DroneUp is pushing the boundaries of delivery and customer expectations."

"DroneUp has been a key player in making customer delivery via drone a reality for millions of customers across the country," said Guggina. "I am honored to join the DroneUp board as the company builds on its reputation of reliability and convenience for businesses and consumers."

David joins existing board members: Eric Grubman, Chairman of SGHC Limited, Thomas Walker, CEO, DroneUp; Thomas R. Ward, EVP E-Commerce, Walmart US; Thomas R. Frantz, Partner, Williams Mullen; and Jerrold L. Miller, CEO, The Miller Group.

DroneUp is an American technology company that combines airspace solutions, software applications, analytics platforms, and a trusted team of industry leaders to help companies operate at scale with drone innovation.

In 2021, DroneUp received a significant investment from the #1 retailer in the world, Walmart, Inc. DroneUp was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

