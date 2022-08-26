WLOX Careers
NASA Awards Demonstration Trash Compacting System for ISS

Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

GREENBELT, Md., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a contract to Sierra Nevada Corporation of Madison, Wisconsin, to develop and demonstrate a microgravity-compactible Trash Compaction and Processing System (TCPS) Phase B, for the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
This contract provides firm-fixed-price core requirements and indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, firm-fixed-price task orders, along with additional option periods.

If all options are exercised, the total potential contract value is $13,775,324. The period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2027, and it includes four option periods.

The contractor will develop and demonstrate a microgravity-compactible processing system, including processing of trash, heat transfer, fluid flow, liquid/vapor condensation, phase separation, and effluent processing and management, as well as implementation of a detailed Concept of Operations and crew trash handling/interaction with the TCPS aboard the ISS. Reliability and maintainability, ISS interface requirements, and safety will be addressed as the TCPS unit is launched to ISS for a technology demonstration.

The work will be performed at the contractor's facility in Madison, Wisconsin.

