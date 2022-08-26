Congressman John Carter, Mayor Josh Schroeder and Community Leaders Celebrate Groundbreaking of GAF Energy's Timberline Solar™ Manufacturing Facility in Georgetown, Texas

Georgetown Manufacturing Facility Will Be the Largest Solar Roof Facility in the World

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressman John Carter was joined by Mayor Josh Schroeder, and other community leaders to celebrate the groundbreaking of GAF Energy's new 450,000-square foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown, Texas. GAF Energy , a Standard Industries company and a leading provider of solar roofing in North America, is building the facility, the company's second, to meet growing demand for its award-winning Timberline Solar™ roof. Introduced earlier this year, Timberline Solar™ features the world's first nailable solar shingle and is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials. Construction is on track to be completed summer of next year, with full-operation by the end of 2023. Portman Industrial is the owner and developer of the building and ARCO/Murray is the construction partner.

"Texas' 31st district continues to grow because it's a great place to live and work, and today we see more of that growth," said Congressman Carter. "I'm proud that GAF Energy has chosen our great community to call home and create hundreds of new manufacturing jobs right here in Georgetown. GAF Energy is a shining example of the American spirit of innovation to meet the needs of today, while focusing on the future. I welcome them to my district and look forward to their continued success in their new home."

"We are pleased GAF Energy selected Georgetown as their destination for their facility," Mayor Schroeder said. "Their innovative product is one that will change the market as we know it, and we are excited that it will be developed here in our backyard."

"One of the reasons I was drawn to work at our parent company, Standard Industries, was their commitment to U.S.-based jobs and manufacturing. We're thrilled to be building the future of solar here in Georgetown, Texas. The community has welcomed us with open arms—and made the decision of where to build our second facility easy," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "We're producing our technologically cutting edge Timberline Solar roof here in the U.S. because we believe it allows us to make the best product for our customers."

Once complete, the manufacturing facility will provide hundreds of new U.S.-based, clean energy manufacturing jobs in the Georgetown area. The new facility builds on GAF Energy's track record of delivering a best-in-class solar roof product that is assembled in America. GAF Energy's first manufacturing facility, in San Jose, California, was completed last year.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the solar and roofing industries to generate energy from every roof. A Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, to offer homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofer partners. The company's leading product, the Timberline Solar™ roof system, incorporates the world's first nailable solar shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including the Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, the CES Best of Innovation Award , and an NAHB Best of IBS Award . GAF Energy develops and assembles its products at its R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a privately-held global industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees. The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and investments—including both public and private companies from early to late-stage—as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials, logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, Schiedel, SGI, and Standard Logistics, as well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. Learn more at www.standardindustries.com .

