Noble House Hotels & Resorts Adds the Treasured Marquesa Hotel to its Award-Winning Collection

Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd., a hotel ownership and management group with a collection of 25 distinct and visually captivating properties, today announced the acquisition of 50% ownership in The Marquesa Hotel, and the award-winning Café Marquesa, in Key West, Florida. Current owners and operators of 35 years, Carol Wightman, Erik deBoer and Derek deBoer, will continue to own the remaining interest in the hotel. Noble House Hotels & Resorts will operate and manage the property going forward.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Marquesa Hotel is centrally situated near popular Duval Street and just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean and consists of a complex of carefully restored Victorian homes which span over two blocks of historic Old Town. The hotel features 44 beautifully appointed rooms, three sparkling swimming pools, lush tropical interior gardens, and lauded Café Marquesa – an iconic 80-seat restaurant that is consistently rated as Key West's finest small restaurant, delivering strategically hand-crafted menus curated by Chef Graham Dailey in a sophisticated atmosphere.

"We have long admired The Marquesa Hotel and Café Marquesa for their flawless reputation and impeccable guest experience. We are so proud to enter a partnership with owners Carol, Erik and Derek," said Jake Donoghue, CEO for Noble House Hotels & Resorts. "The addition of The Marquesa Hotel to the Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio reinforces our commitment to growth with on-brand, award-winning properties. We are excited to welcome the employees of The Marquesa to the Noble House family. Equally as excited are the team members of Marquesa's new sister properties located in the keys, Ocean Key Resort & Spa and Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. Adding our third Florida Keys property to the collection exhibits our passion and commitment to this beloved destination."

In 2022, Forbes honored the Best Hotels in Key West, highlighting The Marquesa Hotel as "The Best Boutique Hotel," while its new sister property, Ocean Key Resort & Spa, was showcased as "The Best Luxury Resort."

About The Marquesa Hotel

Conveniently located in the heart of the historic district of Old Town Key West, The Marquesa compound, with its two locations across the street from one another, offers 44 refined guest rooms and suites, three sparkling pools and lush interior gardens. Café Marquesa, an 80-seat award-winning restaurant situated adjacent to the hotel, features a delectable menu of Contemporary American cuisine, curated by Chef Graham Dailey and his expert culinary team. The Marquesa Hotel is a quiet retreat for those looking for luxury, privacy, excellent food and genuine hospitality. For more information, visit www.marquesa.com or call reservations at 305.292.1919.

About Noble House Hotels & Resorts

The Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio is a collection of 25 luxury and upscale hotels, resorts, and experiences across North America—all designed for discerning travelers seeking to escape the daily routine. Noble House can be trusted to unlock the most authentic experiences in the most compelling destinations. This promise is delivered through their carefully curated collection that pairs boutique local charm with consistent high service and comfort standards. All concepts within their collection offer immersive, active adventure experiences that bring out the best of their destinations. Headquartered in Seattle, their family-owned business philosophy creates value for each concept's community, environment, ownership, staff, and guests. The portfolio includes: the Napa Valley Wine Train; a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; a range of beachfront resorts from California to Florida; luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, Wyo., British Columbia, and Colorado; and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.noblehousehotels.com or call 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

