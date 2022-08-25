LENNAR IS NOW SELLING AT SOMERSET GROVE IN THE HEART OF SAN ANTONIO

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to expand its presence in San Antonio, Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, is now selling at Somerset Grove. The new community delivers an enclave of new homes in the heart of the city, with quick access to urban San Antonio's most popular work and play destinations.

"Somerset Grove gives residents immediate access to downtown retail and restaurants and shorter and simpler commutes to work, without sacrificing the comforts of a brand-new home," said Lennar Division President Brian Barron. "We are excited to offer these homes for sale at a very attainable price point."

Homes at Somerset Grove range from 1,018 to 1,950 square feet, with three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half baths. One- and two-story designs from Lennar's popular Cottage, Stonehill, and Broadview collections feature generous living and kitchen spaces and resort-style master suites.

Pricing begins in the $190,000s.

All homes come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Somerset Grove, this includes granite countertops, stainless steel ENERGY STAR appliances, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches.

With its close-in location just off of I-35, Somerset Grove places residents minutes from San Antonio's largest employers, Texas A&M University, Port San Antonio, and Lackland Air Force Base. The community is surrounded by retail and dining destinations, including South Park Mall. It is also minutes from Pearsall Park, spanning 500 acres with the city's largest playground, shaded picnic areas, basketball courts, splash pads, skate park, event pavilion, fitness challenge zone, disc golf, and dog park.

Children living at Somerset Grove will be served by the South San Antonio Independent School District, which has been providing quality education in the area for 100 years.

The Somerset Grove Welcome Home Center and sales office is located at 9402 Somerset Way., San Antonio, Texas 78211. For more information, call (210-) 393-8095 or visit the Somerset Grove Community Website­ or www.lennar.com.

