Ivy Rehab Clinicians Achieve CMS' Highest Ranking MIPS Performance Tier

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab, a national leader in outpatient rehabilitation and pediatric services, has been recognized by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for providing "exceptional" clinical care. Ivy Rehab voluntarily participated in CMS' 2021 Quality Payment Program, QPP, resulting in its clinicians being recognized as top-tier providers.

The CMS QPP Merit-based Incentive Payment System, MIPS, rewards companies who have proven to provide exceptional clinical care, high-value patient experiences, and notable patient outcomes. Across a network of more than 220 eligible clinics and 900 clinicians, Ivy Rehab's average score exceeded 97 points on a scale of 1-100, 12 points above the threshold for achieving the designation of exceptional performance. Furthermore, Ivy Rehab's performance and top-tier designation is primarily based on patient outcomes rather than process measures, supporting Ivy Rehab's designation as an exceptionally performing provider.

"At Ivy Rehab, we drive to recruit the best-in-class clinicians, as evidenced by our score exceeding the exceptional performance threshold established by CMS. We knew voluntarily submitting for this review was the best avenue to objectively prove the high-quality care we know we provide. Ivy Rehab is committed to providing best-in-class clinical and professional education and support to our network of providers and continues to make deep investments in supporting our clinical providers' professional development," said Jeremy VanDevender, PT, Chief Revenue Officer. "This phenomenal score affirms and demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest quality clinical care for our communities."

"We know patients and families trust us for critical treatment, often when they need exceptional care the most, after a catastrophic car wreck or to preemptively strengthen their core to prevent a devastating fall," said Laura DiGioia, PT, DPT, Regional Director and Outcomes Champion at Ivy Rehab. "Every day we strive to uphold our mission to 'inspire and enable people to live life to the fullest' by providing exceptional care. This noteworthy score proves we are providing our patients with excellence on their road to recovery."

As a catalyst for exceptional outcomes, Ivy Rehab heavily invests in teammates' clinical skills and professional growth by providing opportunities for paid in-house residencies, mentorship, teaching, leadership development, and continuing education, all while focusing on creating an inclusive, supportive culture. Ivy Rehab believes that exceptional patient outcomes are the intentional result of educated and well-equipped clinicians.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy, and ABA clinics throughout the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network is comprised of multiple brands dedicated to providing exceptional care, personalized treatment, and unparalleled outcomes. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace a shared mission, vision, and values, and a culture of being "All About the People."

