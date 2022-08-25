BroadcastMed Acquires AEGIS Dental Network

FARMINGTON, Conn., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadcastMed, the world's most innovative healthcare media company has acquired AEGIS Dental Network, expanding its audience of healthcare professionals with the addition of 400k dental clinicians to its existing membership of 1.7+million physicians across 11 specialties, resulting in an organization with more than 100 combined years of professional experience, leadership, and insight into healthcare publishing, education, and multimedia communications. The official announcement was made on August 18, 2022. This strategic investment is backed by 424 Capital, a growth capital partner.

BroadcastMed Logo (PRNewswire)

BroadcastMed is committed to providing physicians and other allied healthcare professionals with convenient access to the very best in educational content. Its recent acquisition of AEGIS Dental Network – an innovative leader in the dental communications space allows BroadcastMed to continue its tradition of providing industry-leading clinical content to front-line healthcare professionals with the ultimate objective of improving patient outcomes.

The acquisition continues BroadcastMed's tremendous growth trajectory which is driven by its commitment to expand the global dialogue on healthcare, by connecting and expanding an audience of healthcare constituents, BroadcastMed is able to gather and analyze intelligence from those engagements to create more value for its clients.

"Our acquisition of AEGIS Dental Network will allow BroadcastMed to provide deeper and more meaningful content to dental health professionals. We are committed to using our world-class media solutions to advance the ways in which specialty-centric clinicians share their subject matter expertise," stated Ross Joel, CEO.

"As BroadcastMed continues its growth trajectory, we welcome in the AEGIS team as we take another definitive step toward our strategic goal of growing a multi-channel resource to serve all healthcare constituencies," stated Peter Gailey, President. "Our growth into the dental space, and our plans for the future, support that vision," continued Gailey.

AEGIS Dental Network a part of AEGIS Publications, LLC has an extensive oral healthcare platform providing the entire team—clinicians, technicians, hygienists, assistants, and students—with a comprehensive collection of accessible, high-quality, purposeful content designed to enhance their practice and patient care.

With decades of experience and more than 18,000 media productions to date, BroadcastMed is solidifying its position as a healthcare media company inspiring the future of medicine. BroadcastMed was the first media company in the world to livestream surgeries online. The company provides data-driven solutions to optimize marketing and education initiatives for healthcare organizations such as Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific, Novartis, Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses, and the Institute for Functional Medicine.

About AEGIS Dental Network

Founded in 2005 with the launch of its flagship publication, Inside Dentistry, AEGIS Communications is the culmination of more than 100 combined years of professional experience, leadership, and insight into healthcare publishing, education, and multimedia communications. AEGIS has an extensive oral healthcare platform providing the entire team—clinicians, technicians, hygienists, assistants, and students—with a comprehensive collection of accessible, high-quality, purposeful content designed to enhance their practice and patient care. For more information about AEGIS, visit aegisdentalnetwork.com.

About BroadcastMed

BroadcastMed is the world's most innovative healthcare media company with an unwavering commitment to elevating and expanding the global dialogue on healthcare to improve patient outcomes. BroadcastMed helps the world's leading hospitals, medical device, association, and pharmaceutical companies create and distribute trusted educational content to physicians and allied healthcare professionals.

BroadcastMed has evolved into an industry staple for hospitals and healthcare companies hoping to actively engage physicians and healthcare professionals, launch new products, provide peer-to-peer education, advance continuing medical education (CME), participate in clinical affairs, and deliver patient-focused health information. BroadcastMed powers more than 200 client-branded video portals and has an email list of more than 1.7 million healthcare providers. Ten of the Top 20 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll Hospitals are BroadcastMed clients. For more information about BroadcastMed visit broadcastmed.com.

About 424 Capital

424 Capital is a growth capital partner that invests in lower middle-market companies within technology and tech-enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. Focusing primarily on investments in healthcare and renewable energy, we invest in, empower, and enable companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. For more information about 424 Capital, visit 424capital.com.

Aegis Dental Network Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BroadcastMed