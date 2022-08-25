WLOX Careers
AKC REUNITE REACHES $2 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR ADOPT A K-9 COP PROGRAM

Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago

- Grants Matched Through Adopt A K-9 Cop Program -

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has awarded over $2 million in grants through its AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop matching grant program. Funds were raised by contributions from AKC dog clubs and community members, with AKC Reunite matching donations at a three-to-one ratio.

"Thank you to the clubs who have helped us meet this milestone through their donations and sponsorship of the departments," said Tom Sharp, AKC Reunite President & CEO. "This is a significant achievement to help communities throughout the country."

The most recent grant that helped Adopt A K-9 Cop reach the $2 million mark is:

State

Police Department(s)

Minnesota

Dakota County Sheriff's Office

The Adopt A K-9 Cop program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant. These donations help police departments throughout the United States purchase K-9 police dogs. Many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence.

The Adopt A K-9 Cop program reached $1 million in donations in March 2022. The grants since then have gone to the following police departments:  

State

Police Department(s)

Iowa

Ida County Sheriff's Office

Indianola Police Department

Johnston Police Department

Texas

Houston Police Department

Taylor County Sheriff's Office

Greenville Police Department

Young County Sheriff's Office

Commerce Independent School District of Police Department

Hickory Creek Police Department

Kentucky

Stanford Police Department

Menifee County Sheriff's Office

Louisville Metro Police Department

Paris Police Department

Mount Washington Police Department

Meade County Sheriff's Office

Logan County Sheriff's Office

Georgia

Barnesville Police Department

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office

Echols County Sheriff's Office

Ohio

Mansfield Police Department

Shelby County Sheriff's Office

Mario Police Department

Dennison Police Department

Canton Police Department

Village of Anna Police Department

Edgerton Police Department

Mississippi

Flowood Police Department

Anoka Police Department

Brandon Police Department

Newton County Sheriff's Office

Pascagoula Police Department

Simpson County Sheriff's Office

Hinds County Sheriff's Office

Richland Police Department

Forrest County Sheriff's Office

Rankin County Sheriff's Office

Smith County Sheriff's Office

New York

Town of Chester Police Department

Village of Goshen

Town of Ulster Police Department

Ulster County Sheriff's Office

California

Riverside Police Department

Crescent City Police Department

Del Norte County Sheriff's Department

Minnesota

Renville County Sheriff's Department

Pine County Sheriff's Office

Carlton County Sheriff's Office

Anoka County Sheriff's Office

Worthington Police Department

Wayzata Police Department

Eden Valley Police Department

West St. Paul Police Department

Apple Valley Police Department

Cold Spring Police Department

St. Paul Police Department

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Dakota County Sheriff's Office

Oklahoma

Earlsboro Police Department

Spiro Police Department

Hurlbert Police Department

Maysville Police Department

Edmond Police Department

Bartlesville Police Department

Roger's County Sheriff's Office

Minco Police Department

Valley Brooke Police Department

Paoli Police Department

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Canadian County Sheriff's Office

Oklahoma City Police Department

Durant Police Department

Apache Police Department

North Carolina

Currituck County Sheriff's Office

Hertford County Sheriff's Office

Ahoskie Police Department

Person County Sheriff's Office

Halifax County Sheriff's Office

Vance County Sheriff's Office

Mount Olive Police Department

Canton Police Department

Wingate Police Department

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office

West Virginia

Nicholas County Sheriff's Office

Weirton Police Department

Brooke County Sheriff's Office

Florida

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office

Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Missouri

Pleasant Hope Police Department
Linn Police Department

Colorado

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Pennsylvania

Kingston Township Police Department

Plymouth Township Police Department

Maryland

Forest Heights Police Department

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Hagerstown Police Department

South Carolina

Seneca Police Department

Pickens Police Department

Kansas

Butler County Sheriff's Office

El Dorado Police Department

Louisiana

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office

City of Hammond Police Department
Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office

Alabama

Madison County Sheriff's Office

Florence Police Department

St. Florian Police Department

Delaware

New Castle County Police Department

Indiana

Jennings County Sheriff's Office

Connecticut

Wallingford Police Department

Middletown Police Department

Michigan

Chesaning Police Department

South Dakota

Moody County Sheriff's Office

New Hampshire

Portsmouth Police Department

Maine

Ellsworth Police Department

Tennessee

18th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Sumner County Sheriff's Office

Portland Police Department

Contributing clubs for these donations include the United States Police Canine Association, Baytown Kennel Club, Kennel Club of Riverside, Kennel Club of Philadelphia, Colorado Springs Kennel Club, Dalmatian Club of America, Clemson Kennel Club, Metairie Kennel Club, Wilmington Kennel Club, Show Me Agility Club of Central Missouri, Lexington Kennel Club, Louisiana Kennel Club, Progressive Dog Club of Wayne County, Lost Coast Kennel Club, Oklahoma City Kennel Club and Farmington Valley Kennel Club.

A total of 272 Adopt A K-9 Cop grants have been awarded since the inception of the program. Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt A K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.

AKC Reunite
The way home for lost pets.

AKC Reunite, an affiliate of the American Kennel Club®, is the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States. Since 1995 AKC Reunite has helped pet owners reunite with their lost animals via identification and 24/7 pet recovery specialists, enrolling over 9 million companion animals and recovering more than 500,000 lost pets. AKC Reunite microchips are a popular choice of pet professionals throughout the country for permanent pet identification.

AKC Reunite has donated more than $10 million since 2002 for pet-related causes including disaster preparedness and relief like the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation program. AKC Reunite also provides free recovery service enrollment for all active service, military, and law enforcement K-9 dogs.  For more information visit www.akcreunite.org or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/akcreunite).

