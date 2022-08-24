Top Supply Chain Publications Recognize BlueGrace Logistics as Dominant Provider in 2022 Rankings

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGrace Logistics has been conferred with three distinguished awards by the supply chain industry's preeminent publications and media outlets: Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers (Food Logistics), 100 Great Supply Chain Partners (SupplyChainBrain), and Top 100 3PL Providers (Inbound Logistics).

"Our team is elated to receive recognition from several of the industry's most read publications," - Bobby Harris , CEO

"Our team is elated to receive recognition from several of the industry's most well-read publications. We fully acknowledge that without our customers, diverse carrier network and dedicated team members at BlueGrace, we would not be in this valuable position. We cater to LTL and Truckload supply chain strategies using best in class technology and procurement capabilities, always looking to add value regardless of market conditions," said Bobby Harris, Founder and CEO of BlueGrace Logistics. "It's rewarding to see when everything comes together and we're able to make an impact on a stakeholder's sales growth and opportunities."

Food Logistics

Food Logistics' 2022 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers award recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry. "These past 18 months have been so challenging for U.S. supply chains. But, it's the drivers, the fleet, the warehouses and software/technologies that really keep today's supply chains in line," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These 3PLs and cold storage providers have collaborated on all facets of their operations to achieve full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability."

Recipients of this year's award are profiled in Food Logistics' July/Aug 2022 print issue as well as online at www.FoodLogistics.com.

Supply Chain Brain

SupplyChainBrain has maintained a tradition of celebrating 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 20 consecutive years. BlueGrace Logistics emerged as a highly valued supplier in a field of very competitive nominations. The select group of winners is made up of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services.

Publisher Brad Berger said, "Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance."

He added, "This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management. Your company should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great! BlueGrace Logistics will appear in the 2022 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners."

Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics' Top 100 3PL Provider's list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers the publication feels are best equipped to meet and surpass its audience's evolving outsourcing needs. Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to our audience's burgeoning global supply chain and logistics challenges.

IL editors selected this year's class of Top 100 3PLs from a pool of more than 300 companies. The service providers selected are companies that, in the opinion of the editors of Inbound Logistics, offer the most diverse operational capabilities and experience driving efficiency for today's demand-driven enterprises.

"Because BlueGrace empowered logistics and supply chain excellence in 2022 with best-in-class solutions that drive integration across internal and external business processes, and demonstrated excellence in optimizing transportation and logistics operations, Inbound Logistics editors chose it as a 2022 Top 100 3PL Provider. BlueGrace's solutions insulated customers from disruption and drove efficiencies across the entire value chain, meriting this recognition," said Felecia Stratton, Inbound Logistics Editor.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. BlueGrace is based in Riverview, FL, where CEO Bobby Harris was named one of Florida's most influential executives in transportation for 2020. With nine offices located strategically in major transportation hubs across the U.S., BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

