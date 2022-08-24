Sexual Assault Victim to Speak Out on Assault Claims by Victor Silva While Police And Universities Kept Quiet

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the women seeking to hold the university system and law enforcement officials accountable for ignoring their safety and state law requirements will hold a news conference with her attorneys at 11:00 AM tomorrow (Thursday. August 25) in front of the Louisiana State Capitol (900 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, LA).

For over six years, these survivors were the victims not only of assault but of systemic failures which a 2015 Louisiana law was designed to combat. The law, Act 172, was expressly designed to prevent sexual abuse on college campuses by mandating communication, cross-training and coordination between Louisiana's public post-secondary institutions and law enforcement. The victims are represented by renowned civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers, and Jessica Fickling of The Strom Law Firm , Elizabeth Abdnour ( Elizabeth Abdnour Law ) Karen Truszkowski ( Temperance Legal Group ) as well as Pride Doran and Nahshon Route of Doran & Cawthorne, PLLC .

Attorneys for the victims filed a federal lawsuit last month detailing the repeated failures from officials including the current presidents of Louisiana State University (LSU), Louisiana Tech and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and called out officials for violating Act 172.

Click HERE to view a copy of the lawsuit.

WHO

Victim

Attorney Bakari Sellers

Attorney Karen Truszkowski

Attorney Nahshon Route

WHEN

11:00 AM on Thursday, August 25, 2022

WHERE

Louisiana State Capitol

900 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, LA

The news conference will begin at 11:00 AM. Media are asked to arrive by 10:45 AM

