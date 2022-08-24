LumaBridge and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Announce Strategic Alliance to Streamline Immunotherapy Development

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumaBridge (formerly known as Cancer Insight), a clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to discovering, developing, and testing emerging biotechnologies related to cancer therapies, and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) , the largest network of immuno-oncology expertise in the world, have announced a new strategic partnership aimed at accelerating breakthrough immunotherapies from bench to bedside with greater ease. The new collaboration offers affiliated scientists and organizations a one-stop shop to advance research studies.

The two organizations are collaborating to provide PICI Affiliated Partners—PICI Network institutions and investigators, affiliated companies, and nonprofit collaborators—direct access to the full suite of clinical trial services from LumaBridge. Offerings range from clinical trial design through regulatory strategy support, including patient accrual, clinical operations, quality assurance, data management, medical writing and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance, and beyond.

"PICI was founded to clear the path from scientific idea to best possible clinical outcomes," said Ute Dugan, MD, PhD, chief medical officer of PICI, based in San Francisco. "By combining our focus with additional expertise in clinical trial design and oversight, we aim to streamline the development process and ultimately accelerate novel immunotherapies to patients."

PICI's first valued CRO partner, LumaBridge also is focused on accelerating the development of immunological cures for cancer through innovative science, advanced technologies, and new modes of research collaboration. Through this mission-focused alliance, PICI Affiliated Partners gain preferred access to and pricing for an array of clinical trial services and expertise, including early consulting on clinical trial design and development, protocol development, regulatory support, and full-service clinical trial support.

"Patients awaiting new therapies deserve an effective, efficient process," said George E. Peoples, MD, FACS, founder and chief medical officer of San Antonio-based LumaBridge. "Through this partnership, we will harness our pioneering experience in immuno-oncology research alongside the expertise of academic, clinical, and industry partners to reduce turnaround time and safely test the most promising novel therapies for our cancer patients."

More specifically, available LumaBridge services include:

Regulatory support for pre-investigational new drug meetings and investigational new drug (IND) preparation, publishing, filing, and maintenance

Clinical trial design, execution, and support such as medical monitoring, clinical operations, data management, and quality assurance

Medical writing and biostatistics support such as statistical analysis, US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) application writing, and abstract or journal publication preparation

Guidance in navigating government/military contracts and funding

Clinical development and commercialization strategies for Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) applicants

The partnership advances PICI's focus on bringing together top researchers, nonprofits and industry collaborators, providing resources and eliminating barriers to get treatments to patients faster.

"Collaboration is critical to achieving our mission," said Tarak Mody, PhD, chief business officer of PICI. "By offering access to LumaBridge's services and expertise to our PICI Affiliated Partners, we intend to accelerate breakthrough scientific discoveries, moving them into the clinic sooner to deliver patient impact."

About the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) is radically changing how cancer research is done. Founded in 2016 through a $250 million gift from Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist Sean Parker, the San Francisco-based nonprofit is an unprecedented collaboration between the country's leading immunotherapy researchers and cancer centers. The PICI Network includes researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Stanford Medicine; the University of California, Los Angeles; the University of California, San Francisco; the University of Pennsylvania; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; City of Hope; Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Institute for Systems Biology; Gladstone Institutes; and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. By forging alliances with academic, industry, and nonprofit partners, PICI makes big bets on bold research to fulfill its mission: to accelerate the development of breakthrough immune therapies to turn all cancers into curable diseases.

Find out more at parkerici.org and follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @parkerici .

About LumaBridge

LumaBridge is a specialty clinical research organization (CRO) focused on creating innovative clinical trial solutions for biopharma companies. Founded in 2014 as Cancer Insight, the company offers customized clinical trial guidance, strategic partnership, and personalized attention to each sponsor, accelerating the development of potential therapies.

LumaBridge builds on the success and experience of a seasoned team, led by Dr. George Peoples, to support drug development, accelerating therapies to patients and guiding biopharma companies through clinical and regulatory pathways. As part of their comprehensive CRO services, LumaBridge offers consultation on trial design and clinical development strategy.

For more information, visit lumabridge.com .

Contact Information:

LumaBridge

contact@lumabridge.com



PICI

Laurie Peters

lpeters@parkerici.org

818-635-4101

