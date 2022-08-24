FOOT LOCKER, INC. RELEASES FISCAL YEAR 2021 IMPACT REPORT

Report Highlights Continued Investment and Progress Towards Achieving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Priorities

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today released its FY21 Impact Report, which details the Company's key ESG initiatives, and highlights its progress in advancing those ESG priorities.

"Our commitment to purpose, driving meaningful changes in the communities we serve, and advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion are integral parts of who we are," said Richard Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Foot Locker, Inc. "This past year, we have continued to focus on key ESG priorities, and we are proud of the progress we have made. While we continue to make investments and push our ESG initiatives forward, we know there will always be room for us to do more. We will learn from our past performance and continue to advance our ESG priorities."

The report highlights the four ways in which the Company delivers on its purpose responsibly: (1) Leveraging the Power of Our People and Communities; (2) Strengthening the Sustainability of Our Supply Chain; (3) Managing and Reducing Our Environmental Impacts; and (4) Operating Ethically and Transparently.

Key accomplishments in priority areas include:

Climate change pledge. Foot Locker, Inc. announced an ambition to achieve Net Zero GHG emissions by 2050 or sooner, in alignment with climate scientists' recommendations to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Empowering people and communities. Through our Leading Education & Economic Development (LEED) Initiative, the Company committed $200 million over five years towards enhancing the lives of our team members and the Black community. As of FY21 year-end, this includes investments in education and economic development initiatives that total nearly $54 million .

Investing in people and advancing our Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging strategy (DIBs). Spanning career development, recognition, and wellness, Foot Locker, Inc. continues to place its people at the center of its strategy, creating opportunities for wellbeing, growth, and advancement across the company.

Additionally, Foot Locker, Inc. obtained third-party independent limited assurance of certain ESG metrics in the report.

Foot Locker, Inc.'s FY21 Impact Report is available for download here.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, Foot Locker, Inc.'s purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information, please visit footlocker-inc.

