Zynex Medical to Participate in Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase

Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today announced that the Company's management will participate virtually in the Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase on August 31st, 2022 at 11:00 am ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at https://zynexmed.investorroom.com/ir-home.

Zynex
Zynex(PRNewswire)

Those parties interested in registering for the Inaugural Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase may do so by following this link.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

Investor Contact
Gilmartin Group
650 Fifth Ave., Suite 2720
New York, NY 10019
IR@zynex.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zynex-medical-to-participate-in-inaugural-gilmartin-group-emerging-growth-company-showcase-301610589.html

SOURCE Zynex

