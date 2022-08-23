ST Engineering iDirect and Türksat strengthen strategic partnership with contract for provision of ground systems for Türksat 5B

The longstanding relationship is bolstered with investment in futureproof technology that will enable flexibility and agility in service delivery across the Middle East and Africa

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has today signed a multi-million dollar contract with leading regional satellite operator, Türksat, for the ground systems required to run a variety of services over the Türksat 5B satellite. ST Engineering iDirect will provide multiple Dialog® XIF hubs and 5,000 remotes, enabling Türksat to augment services to various markets including government, enterprise, mobility and cellular backhaul across 30 beams, providing the best connectivity experience from low data rates all the way to very large throughputs of over 1 Gbps for the most demanding applications.

Selman Demirel (left), Vice President of Satellite Operations at Türksat and Tajani Bouqentar (right), Vice President, Middle East, ST Engineering iDirect, sign a contract for the provision of ground systems for the Türksat 5B satellite. (PRNewswire)

The new installations will ensure that Türksat can run its satellite networks more efficiently, easily and rapidly adapt their existing networks or build new ones through ST Engineering iDirect's Network Management System (NMS) that allows services, capacity, terminals and beams to be scaled in an instant, fully automated and orchestrated way. Based on the latest DVB-S2X technology and Mx-DMA® MRC technology, Türksat can also maximize the benefits of the powerful 5B HTS by leveraging the highest efficiencies and throughputs of the DVB-S2X waveform as well as optimize the return link with Mx-DMA MRC. Both platform and remotes can provide the flexibility, multi-service capability and scalability to cater to Türksat's HTS business today and as it expands in the future.

"The latest satellite of our fleet, Türksat 5B, will greatly increase our current coverage and bandwidth over Ka HTS," said Selman Demirel, Vice President of Satellite Operations at Türksat. "This will enable Türksat to extend broadband services over many regions including Middle East, Africa, as well as major maritime and airtime routes. The partnership with ST Engineering iDirect in this expansion is very important for Türksat to provide seamless, cost-effective and flexible services to current and prospective customer needs in a very broad and rapidly improving market. The Dialog XIF Hub with flexibility, multi-service capability and scalability will be a key asset for Türksat for these active markets. Therefore, we truly appreciate this new contract to strengthen our strategic partnership."

"We are thrilled that our technology has once again been selected by Türksat to enable their expanding operations," said Tajani Bouqentar, Vice President, Middle East, ST Engineering iDirect. "The selection of our Dialog platform means that Türksat now operates their services over our full hub portfolio. With the multi-service, futureproof nature of the Dialog hub platform and modem portfolio, Türksat can accommodate current and future business opportunities by providing the flexibility, multi-service capability and scalability required. We are dedicated to enabling Türksat's business development and supporting them as their capabilities evolve."

Launched in December 2021, the Türksat 5B satellite provides data communication and broadcasting services over a wide coverage area that reaches the entire Middle East, the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, the Mediterranean, the Black Sea, North Africa, East Africa, South Africa and Nigeria. It also provides customized services to airlines and commercial ship operators around the world via its Ka-band beams. Commencement of the new services is expected in Q3 2022.

For more information about ST Engineering iDirect, please visit: https://www.idirect.net/

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on our platforms please visit www.idirect.net.

Turksat 5B satellite. copyright Airbus (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ST Engineering iDirect