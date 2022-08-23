Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results

Revenue exceeds guidance, with known supply chain challenges impacting results; notable strength in Pacing, Cardiac Surgery, Core Spine in the U.S., and Diabetes in Europe

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended July 29, 2022.

Key Highlights

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.70 increased 25%; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.13 decreased 17%, in-line with expectations

Revenue of $7.4 billion decreased 8% as reported and 4% organic, ahead of expectations

Company reiterates FY23 revenue and EPS guidance

"We're executing in a challenging environment with several pipeline catalysts approaching." Chairman & CEO Geoff Martha

The company reported worldwide revenue of $7.371 billion, a decrease of 8% as reported and 4% on an organic basis. The organic comparison excludes a $351 million negative impact from foreign currency translation and a $20 million contribution from the company's recent acquisition of Intersect ENT, which is reported in the Specialty Therapies division in the Neuroscience Portfolio. Unless otherwise stated, all revenue growth rates in this press release are on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency translation and revenue from the Intersect ENT acquisition. The company's first quarter organic revenue results reflect the impact of known supply chain shortages, as well as unfavorable comparisons to the prior year given last year's strong ventilator sales and market procedure recovery following the third COVID-19 wave.

As reported, first quarter GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $929 million and $0.70, respectively, increases of 22% and 25%, respectively. As detailed in the financial schedules included at the end of this release, first quarter non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $1.502 billion and $1.13, respectively, decreases of 18% and 17%, respectively. The company's earnings reflect the continued impact to certain procedure volumes and the macroeconomic impacts of inflation and foreign currency translation.

First quarter U.S. revenue of $3.766 billion represented 51% of company revenue and decreased 8% as reported and 9% organic. Non-U.S. developed market revenue of $2.328 billion represented 32% of company revenue and decreased 10% as reported and increased 2% organic. Emerging Markets revenue of $1.276 billion represented 17% of company revenue and decreased 1% as reported and increased 2% organic.

"The company continues to execute in a challenging environment, delivering organic revenue above our guidance," said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer. "As we look ahead, our supply chain is improving, we have several near-term pipeline catalysts approaching, and we are confident in our ability to accelerate growth."

Cardiovascular Portfolio

The Cardiovascular Portfolio includes the Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure (CRHF), Structural Heart & Aortic (SHA), and Coronary & Peripheral Vascular (CPV) divisions. Cardiovascular revenue of $2.713 billion decreased 6% as reported and 1% organic, with low-single digit declines in CRHF and CPV and flat year-over-year results in SHA, all on an organic basis.

Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure revenue of $1.393 billion decreased 6% as reported and 1% organic. Cardiac Rhythm Management revenue decreased low-single digits, with high-single digit declines in Defibrillation Solutions partially offset by mid-single digit growth in Cardiac Pacing Therapies, driven by mid-teens growth in Leadless Pacemakers from continued global adoption of Micra™ transcatheter pacing systems. Cardiovascular Diagnostics revenue increased low-single digits, as procedures remain under pressure market-wide. Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue decreased low-single digits as a result of supply constraints in Western Europe , and COVID lockdowns in China .

Structural Heart & Aortic revenue of $741 million decreased 6% as reported and was flat year-over-year organic. Structural Heart decreased low-single digits, including low-single digit growth in transcatheter aortic valves (TAVR). Aortic declined mid-single digits given continued supply challenges. Cardiac Surgery increased mid-single digits, driven by strength in extracorporeal life support products and sales of the Avalus™ pericardial aortic surgical valve.

Coronary & Peripheral Vascular revenue of $579 million decreased 7% as reported and low-single digits organic. Coronary & Renal Denervation (CRDN) decreased mid-single digits, given the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) market procedures in many geographies. Peripheral Vascular Health decreased low-single digits, with declines in directional atherectomy and PTA balloons partially offset by growth in drug-coated balloons, vascular embolization, and superficial venous products.

Medical Surgical Portfolio

The Medical Surgical Portfolio includes the Surgical Innovations (SI) and the Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal (RGR) divisions. Medical Surgical revenue of $2.001 billion decreased 14% as reported and 9% organic, with high-single digit declines in both SI and RGR. Excluding the impact of ventilator sales given the increased COVID-19 related demand in the prior year, Medical Surgical revenue decreased 7% organic.

Surgical Innovations revenue of $1.338 billion decreased 14% as reported and 9% organic. The division had low-double digit declines in Advanced Surgical Instruments given expected acute supply chain shortages of raw materials, and the impact of China COVID lockdowns and provincial value-based procurement (VBP) stapling tenders. These declines were partially offset by strength in Hernia & Wound Management, which increased mid-single digits.

Respiratory, Gastrointestinal & Renal revenue of $664 million decreased 14% as reported and 9% organic. RGR revenue decreased 3% organic excluding the impact of ventilator sales. Respiratory Interventions decreased mid-twenties, with sales of ventilators declining low-fifties as demand was well below pre-pandemic levels. Patient Monitoring increased low-single digits, with low-single digit declines in Nellcor™ pulse oximetry products offset by mid-single digit growth in Perioperative Complications products. Gastrointestinal revenue decreased low-single digits, with high-single digit declines in esophageal products partially offset by mid-single digit growth in chronic and colorectal products. Renal Care Solutions decreased low-double digits given product holds and supply chain challenges.

Neuroscience Portfolio

The Neuroscience Portfolio includes the Cranial & Spinal Technologies (CST), Specialty Therapies, and Neuromodulation divisions. Neuroscience revenue of $2.115 billion decreased 4% as reported and 2% organic, with mid-single digit declines in CST and Neuromodulation, partially offset by mid-single digit increases in Specialty Therapies, all on an organic basis.

Cranial & Spinal Technologies revenue of $1.043 billion decreased 7% as reported and 5% organic. Spine & Biologics decreased mid-single digits, with mid-teens declines in Biologics given customer ordering patterns, partially offset by mid-single digit Core Spine growth in the United States . Neurosurgery declined low-single digits, with declines in navigation and robotics partially offset by growth in powered surgical instruments, imaging, and CSF management.

Specialty Therapies revenue of $667 million increased 4% as reported and organic. Neurovascular increased low double-digits driven by strength in hemorrhagic stroke products. Pelvic Health decreased low-single digits on competitive pressures. ENT was flat year-over-year on an organic basis given supply constraints on several product lines.

Neuromodulation revenue of $405 million decreased 8% as reported and 5% organic. Brain Modulation decreased low-single digits, as significant declines of replacement devices were partially offset by increased share of initial implants from the continued adoption of the Percept™ PC deep brain stimulation (DBS) system and SenSight™ directional DBS lead system. Pain Therapies decreased high-single digits, with mid-single digit declines in both Interventional and Pain Stim, as well as low-double digit declines in Targeted Drug Delivery on a difficult comparison given a supply recovery in the prior year. The Pain Stim market remained under pressure given healthcare staffing challenges and higher payer pre-authorizations. At the same time, the company continued to win new implant share in Pain Stim on strong adoption of its Vanta™ and Intellis™ with DTM™ SCS neurostimulators.

Diabetes

Diabetes revenue of $541 million decreased 5% as reported and was flat year-over-year organic. U.S. revenue declined mid-teens, given the absence of new product approvals. This was offset by low-double digit organic growth in non-U.S. developed markets and mid-teens organic growth in emerging markets. International sales were driven by mid-twenties growth in sales of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products and low-double digit growth in consumable sales, offset by low-single digit declines in sales of durable insulin pumps.

Guidance

The company today reiterated its revenue growth and EPS guidance ranges for fiscal year 2023.

The company continues to expect organic revenue growth in its fiscal year 2023 in the range of 4% to 5%. If recent foreign currency exchange rates hold, fiscal year 2023 revenue growth would be negatively affected by approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion versus the previously stated $1.0 to $1.1 billion impact.

The company continues to expect fiscal year 2023 diluted non-GAAP EPS in the range of $5.53 to $5.65, including an estimated 17 to 22 cent negative impact from foreign currency.

"While our markets are facing macroeconomic challenges, we're focused on identifying ways to offset their impact to our financials," said Karen Parkhill, Medtronic chief financial officer. "Looking ahead, we expect organic revenue growth to improve each quarter, with the second half of the fiscal year much stronger than the first. We are optimistic about our future, as we create markets and realize new opportunities."

Financial Schedules

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE(1) (Unaudited)



FIRST QUARTER

REPORTED





CONSTANT CURRENCY (in millions) FY23

FY22

Growth

Currency

Impact(2)

FY23

Growth(3) Cardiovascular $ 2,713

$ 2,890

(6.1) %

$ (138)

$ 2,851

(1.3) % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 1,393

1,483

(6.1)

(71)

1,464

(1.3) Structural Heart & Aortic 741

787

(5.8)

(43)

784

(0.4) Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 579

620

(6.6)

(25)

604

(2.6) Medical Surgical 2,001

2,322

(13.8)

(115)

2,116

(8.9) Surgical Innovations 1,338

1,554

(13.9)

(82)

1,420

(8.6) Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal 664

768

(13.5)

(34)

698

(9.1) Neuroscience 2,115

2,204

(4.0)

(64)

2,179

(1.1) Cranial & Spinal Technologies 1,043

1,123

(7.1)

(28)

1,071

(4.6) Specialty Therapies 667

641

4.1

(22)

689

7.5 Neuromodulation 405

440

(8.0)

(15)

420

(4.5) Diabetes 541

572

(5.4)

(33)

574

0.3 TOTAL $ 7,371

$ 7,987

(7.7) %

$ (351)

$ 7,722

(3.3) %



(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (2) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (3) The first quarter of 2023 includes $20 million of inorganic revenue related to the Intersect ENT acquisition, which is included in the reported results of the Specialty Therapies division of the Neuroscience portfolio. When excluding the impact of currency and the inorganic Intersect ENT revenue, first quarter 2023 revenue declined approximately 3.6 percent organic.

MEDTRONIC PLC U.S.(1)(2) REVENUE



FIRST QUARTER

REPORTED (in millions) FY23

FY22

Growth(3) Cardiovascular $ 1,298

$ 1,420

(8.6) % Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure 717

770

(6.9) Structural Heart & Aortic 312

347

(10.1) Coronary & Peripheral Vascular 269

303

(11.2) Medical Surgical 843

990

(14.8) Surgical Innovations 509

620

(17.9) Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, & Renal 334

370

(9.7) Neuroscience 1,419

1,446

(1.9) Cranial & Spinal Technologies 762

795

(4.2) Specialty Therapies 380

360

5.6 Neuromodulation 276

291

(5.2) Diabetes 206

245

(15.9) TOTAL $ 3,766

$ 4,101

(8.2) %



(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (3) The first quarter of 2023 includes $20 million of inorganic revenue related to the Intersect ENT acquisition, which is included in the reported results of the Specialty Therapies division of the Neuroscience portfolio. When excluding the impact of currency and the inorganic Intersect ENT revenue, first quarter 2023 revenue declined approximately 8.7 percent organic.

MEDTRONIC PLC WORLD WIDE REVENUE: GEOGRAPHIC (1)(2) (Unaudited)



FIRST QUARTER

REPORTED





CONSTANT CURRENCY (in millions) FY23

FY22

Growth

Currency

Impact(3)

FY23

Growth(4) U.S. $ 1,298

$ 1,420

(8.6) %

$ —

$ 1,298

(8.6) % Non-U.S. Developed 892

1,003

(11.1)

(122)

1,014

1.1 Emerging Markets 523

467

12.0

(16)

539

15.4 Cardiovascular 2,713

2,890

(6.1)

(138)

2,851

(1.3) U.S. 843

990

(14.8)

—

843

(14.8) Non-U.S. Developed 767

869

(11.7)

(104)

871

0.2 Emerging Markets 392

463

(15.3)

(11)

403

(13.0) Medical Surgical 2,001

2,322

(13.8)

(115)

2,116

(8.9) U.S. 1,419

1,446

(1.9)

—

1,419

(1.9) Non-U.S. Developed 407

465

(12.5)

(56)

463

(0.4) Emerging Markets 290

293

(1.0)

(9)

299

2.0 Neuroscience 2,115

2,204

(4.0)

(64)

2,179

(1.1) U.S. 206

245

(15.9)

—

206

(15.9) Non-U.S. Developed 264

263

0.4

(33)

297

12.9 Emerging Markets 72

63

14.3

—

72

14.3 Diabetes 541

572

(5.4)

(33)

574

0.3 U.S. 3,766

4,101

(8.2)

—

3,766

(8.2) Non-U.S. Developed 2,328

2,601

(10.5)

(315)

2,643

1.6 Emerging Markets 1,276

1,286

(0.8)

(35)

1,311

1.9 TOTAL $ 7,371

$ 7,987

(7.7) %

$ (351)

$ 7,722

(3.3) %



(1) U.S. includes the United States and U.S. territories. Non-U.S. developed markets include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Canada, and the countries of Western Europe. Emerging Markets include the countries of the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the countries of Asia that are not included in the non-U.S. developed markets, as previously defined. (2) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million and, therefore, may not sum. (3) The currency impact to revenue measures the change in revenue between current and prior year periods using constant exchange rates. (4) The first quarter of 2023 includes $20 million of inorganic revenue related to the Intersect ENT acquisition, which is included in the reported results of the Specialty Therapies division of the Neuroscience portfolio. When excluding the impact of currency and the inorganic Intersect ENT revenue, first quarter 2023 revenue declined approximately 3.6 percent organic.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three months ended (in millions, except per share data) July 29, 2022

July 30, 2021 Net sales $ 7,371

$ 7,987 Costs and expenses:





Cost of products sold, excluding amortization of intangible assets 2,516

2,598 Research and development expense 692

750 Selling, general, and administrative expense 2,567

2,547 Amortization of intangible assets 423

436 Restructuring charges, net 14

11 Certain litigation charges, net —

26 Other operating expense, net 35

760 Operating profit 1,125

859 Other non-operating income, net (83)

(111) Interest expense 164

137 Income before income taxes 1,044

833 Income tax provision 112

64 Net income 931

769 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

(6) Net income attributable to Medtronic $ 929

$ 763 Basic earnings per share $ 0.70

$ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70

$ 0.56 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 1,329.4

1,344.5 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,334.5

1,356.4



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Three months ended July 29, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to Medtronic

Diluted EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 7,371

$ 2,516

65.9 %

$ 1,125

15.3 %

$ 1,044

$ 929

$ 0.70

10.7 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(20)

0.3

76

1.0

76

60

0.04

21.1 Acquisition-related items (3) —

(11)

0.1

35

0.5

35

29

0.02

17.1 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

(4)

(4)

—

— Medical device regulations (5) —

(18)

0.2

32

0.4

32

26

0.02

18.8 Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

423

5.7

423

359

0.27

15.4 RCS impairments / costs (6) —

—

—

74

1.0

74

73

0.05

1.4 Debt redemption premium and other charges (7) —

—

—

—

—

53

42

0.03

20.8 Certain tax adjustments, net (8) —

—

—

—

—

—

(13)

(0.01)

— Non-GAAP $ 7,371

$ 2,467

66.5 %

$ 1,765

23.9 %

$ 1,734

$ 1,502

$ 1.13

13.3 % Currency impact 351

82

0.5

50

(0.4)









0.03



Currency Adjusted $ 7,722

$ 2,549

67.0 %

$ 1,815

23.5 %









$ 1.16









































Three months ended July 30, 2021 (in millions, except per share data) Net

Sales

Cost of

Products

Sold

Gross

Margin

Percent

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Percent

Income

Before

Income

Taxes

Net Income

Attributable

to Medtronic

Diluted EPS

Effective

Tax Rate GAAP $ 7,987

$ 2,598

67.5 %

$ 859

10.8 %

$ 833

$ 763

$ 0.56

7.7 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(33)

0.4

81

1.0

81

65

0.05

21.0 Acquisition-related items (1) (3) —

(5)

0.1

19

0.2

19

17

0.01

5.3 Certain litigation charges —

—

—

26

0.3

26

21

0.02

19.2 (Gain)/loss on minority investments (4) —

—

—

—

—

(31)

(29)

(0.02)

— Medical device regulations (5) —

(11)

0.1

21

0.3

21

17

0.01

19.0 Amortization of intangible assets —

—

—

436

5.5

436

366

0.27

15.8 MCS impairments / costs (9) —

(58)

0.7

726

9.1

726

564

0.42

22.3 Certain tax adjustments, net (10) —

—

—

—

—

—

53

0.04

— Non-GAAP (1) $ 7,987

$ 2,491

68.8 %

$ 2,168

27.1 %

$ 2,111

$ 1,838

$ 1.36

12.7 %



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated August 23, 2022.



(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum. Starting with the quarter ended April 29, 2022, the Company will no longer adjust non-GAAP financial measures for certain license payments for, or acquisitions of, technology not approved by regulators due to recent industry guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Historical non-GAAP financial measures presented in our earnings release have been recast for comparability. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program and consulting expenses. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs and changes in fair value of contingent consideration. (4) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations. (5) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (6) The charges predominantly include non-cash pre-tax impairments, primarily related to goodwill, as a result of the anticipated sale of half of the Company's Renal Care Solutions (RCS) business related to the May 25, 2022 agreement with DaVita Inc. (7) The charges relate to the early redemption of approximately $2.3 billion of debt and were recorded within interest expense within the consolidated statements of income. (8) The net benefit is due to a valuation allowance release associated with certain carryover attributes as a result of the anticipated RCS transaction listed above in (6) partially offset by the amortization of previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions. (9) The charges relate to the Company's June 2021 decision to stop the distribution and sale of the Medtronic HVAD System within the Mechanical Circulatory Support Operating Unit (MCS). The charges included $515 million of non-cash impairments, primarily related to $409 million of intangible asset impairments, as well as $211 million for commitments and obligations in connection with the decision, including customer support obligations, restructuring, and other associated costs. Medtronic is committed to serving the needs of the approximately 3,200 patients currently implanted with the HVAD System. (10) The charges are associated with a change in the company's permanently reinvestment assertion on certain historical earnings and the amortization on previously established deferred tax assets from intercompany intellectual property transactions.

MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Three months ended July 29, 2022 (in millions) Net Sales

SG&A

Expense

SG&A

Expense as

a % of Net

Sales

R&D

Expense

R&D

Expense

as a % of

Net Sales

Other

Operating

Expense

(Income),

net

Other

Operating

Expense, net

as a % of

Net Sales

Other Non-

Operating

(Income)

Expense, net GAAP $ 7,371

$ 2,567

34.8 %

$ 692

9.4 %

$ 35

0.5 %

$ (83) Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Restructuring and associated costs (2) —

(41)

(0.6)

—

—

—

—

— Acquisition-related items (3) —

—

—

—

—

(24)

(0.3)

— Medical device regulations (4) —

—

—

(14)

(0.2)

—

—

— RCS impairments / costs (5) —

(7)

(0.1)

—

—

(68)

(0.9)

— Gain/(loss) on minority investments (6) —

—

—

—

—

—

—

4 Non-GAAP $ 7,371

$ 2,518

34.2 %

$ 678

9.2 %

$ (57)

(0.8) %

$ (79) Currency impact 351

95

(0.4)

9

(0.3)

114

1.5

(2) Currency Adjusted $ 7,722

$ 2,613

33.8 %

$ 687

8.9 %

$ 57

0.7 %

$ (81)



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated August 23, 2022.



(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Associated costs include costs incurred as a direct result of the restructuring program, such as salaries for employees supporting the program and consulting expenses. (3) The charges primarily include business combination costs and changes in fair value of contingent consideration. (4) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union (E.U.) medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. We consider these costs to be duplicative of previously incurred costs and/or one-time costs, which are limited to a specific time period. (5) The charges predominantly include non-cash pre-tax impairments, primarily related to goodwill, as a result of the anticipated sale of half of the Company's Renal Care Solutions (RCS) business related to the May 25, 2022 agreement with DaVita Inc. (6) We exclude unrealized and realized gains and losses on our minority investments as we do not believe that these components of income or expense have a direct correlation to our ongoing or future business operations.





MEDTRONIC PLC GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS(1) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Three months ended (in millions) July 29, 2022

July 30, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,083

$ 1,292 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (426)

(378) Free Cash Flow (2) $ 657

$ 914



See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in the press release dated August 23, 2022.



(1) The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum. (2) Free cash flow represents operating cash flows less property, plant, and equipment additions.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in millions)

July 29, 2022

April 29, 2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,140

$ 3,714 Investments

6,733

6,859 Accounts receivable, less allowances and credit losses of $219 and $230, respectively

5,308

5,551 Inventories, net

4,809

4,616 Other current assets

3,145

2,318 Total current assets

22,135

23,059 Property, plant, and equipment

13,323

13,365 Accumulated depreciation

(8,043)

(7,952) Property, plant, and equipment, net

5,281

5,413 Goodwill

40,324

40,502 Other intangible assets, net

15,775

15,595 Tax assets

3,311

3,403 Other assets

3,088

3,008 Total assets

$ 89,914

$ 90,981 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current debt obligations

$ 5,729

$ 3,742 Accounts payable

2,180

2,276 Accrued compensation

1,773

2,121 Accrued income taxes

549

704 Other accrued expenses

3,816

3,551 Total current liabilities

14,049

12,394 Long-term debt

17,481

20,372 Accrued compensation and retirement benefits

1,102

1,113 Accrued income taxes

2,102

2,087 Deferred tax liabilities

899

884 Other liabilities

1,440

1,410 Total liabilities

37,071

38,260 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Ordinary shares— par value $0.0001, 2.6 billion shares authorized, 1,329,276,973 and

1,330,743,395 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

—

— Additional paid-in capital

24,335

24,566 Retained earnings

30,276

30,250 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,939)

(2,265) Total shareholders' equity

52,672

52,551 Noncontrolling interests

170

171 Total equity

52,843

52,722 Total liabilities and equity

$ 89,914

$ 90,981



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

MEDTRONIC PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three months ended (in millions)

July 29, 2022

July 30, 2021 Operating Activities:







Net income

$ 931

$ 769 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

668

671 Provision for credit losses

15

15 Deferred income taxes

(18)

(11) Stock-based compensation

62

69 Loss on debt extinguishment

53

— MCS asset impairment and inventory write-down

—

515 Other, net

121

116 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:







Accounts receivable, net

89

(40) Inventories, net

(380)

(75) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(147)

(416) Other operating assets and liabilities

(311)

(321) Net cash provided by operating activities

1,083

1,292 Investing Activities:







Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,191)

— Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(426)

(378) Purchases of investments

(1,884)

(2,654) Sales and maturities of investments

1,886

2,324 Other investing activities, net

30

(76) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,585)

(784) Financing Activities:







Proceeds from short-term borrowings (maturities greater than 90 days)

2,284

— Payments on long-term debt

(2,311)

(1) Dividends to shareholders

(903)

(846) Issuance of ordinary shares

43

111 Repurchase of ordinary shares

(336)

(315) Other financing activities

273

(4) Net cash used in financing activities

(950)

(1,055) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(122)

(42) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(1,574)

(589) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

3,714

3,593 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 2,140

$ 3,004









Supplemental Cash Flow Information







Cash paid for:







Income taxes

$ 260

$ 249 Interest

68

63



The data in this schedule has been intentionally rounded to the nearest million, and, therefore, may not sum.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of medical products, government regulation and general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties described in the company's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K of the company, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words or expressions, such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "looking ahead," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "should," "going to," "will," and similar words or expressions, the negative or plural of such words or expressions and other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements or any of the information contained in this press release, including to reflect future events or circumstances.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and organic revenue, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable SEC rules and regulations. References to quarterly figures increasing, decreasing or remaining flat are in comparison to fiscal year 2022.

Medtronic management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying operational performance and trends and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the med tech industry. Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS exclude the effect of certain charges or gains that contribute to or reduce earnings but that result from transactions or events that management believes may or may not recur with similar materiality or impact to operations in future periods (Non-GAAP Adjustments). Medtronic generally uses non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's review of the operational performance of the company and as a basis for strategic planning. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and investors are cautioned that Medtronic may calculate non-GAAP financial measures in a way that is different from other companies. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Starting with the quarter ended April 29, 2022, the Company no longer adjusts non-GAAP financial measures for certain license payments for, or acquisitions of, technology not approved by regulators. Historical non-GAAP financial measures have been recast for comparability. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial schedules accompanying this press release.

Medtronic calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For instance, forward-looking organic revenue growth guidance excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as significant acquisitions or divestitures. Forward-looking diluted non-GAAP EPS guidance also excludes other potential charges or gains that would be recorded as Non-GAAP Adjustments to earnings during the fiscal year. Medtronic does not attempt to provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP EPS guidance to projected GAAP EPS guidance because the combined impact and timing of recognition of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of financial performance.

