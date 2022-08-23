GUY PHILLIPS LAUNCHES NUORION CAPITAL, AN M&A BOUTIQUE FOCUSED ON HIGH STAKES M&A ADVISORY AND PRIVATE CAPITAL RAISING

GUY PHILLIPS IS THE FORMER GLOBAL HEAD OF THE CONSUMER PRODUCTS & RETAIL GROUP AT UBS

RECENT DEALS FOR THE NEW TEAM INCLUDE ADVISING MAST-JÄGERMEISTER ON ITS TEREMANA TEQUILA PARTNERSHIP WITH DWYANE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON AND ADVISING YELLOW WOOD PARTNERS ON THE ACQUISITION OF THE SCHOLL BRAND FROM RECKITT

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuOrion Capital, LLC ("NuOrion"), is announcing the official launch of its business, which includes a new website: www.nuorioncapital.com. NuOrion focuses on compilated, high stakes M&A advisory and private capital raising. In the coming months, NuOrion will add additional bankers and expand through several value-added partnerships.

About NuOrion Capital

NuOrion is an independent investment bank that solves high stakes business problems by providing M&A advisory services and private capital raising. NuOrion Capital is an affiliate of NuOrion Advisors, a registered investment advisor, focused on alternative investing.

Contact NuOrion:

info@nuorioncapital.com

careers@nuorioncapital.com

www.nuorioncapital.com

