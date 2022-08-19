JACS Solutions TT1001 10" 4G LTE Android Platform Certified For Use on Top Three U.S. Cellular Carrier Networks

BALTIMORE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JACS Solutions, a global provider of customized connectivity solutions for industrial and enterprise IoT applications, today announced that its TT1001 10" 4G LTE Android tablet platform has received certification from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon (the three largest U.S. wireless service providers) to operate on their cellular networks.

Enterprises who employ connected solutions offered by the above-mentioned carriers and/or mobile virtual network operators (MVNO's) may now standardize on the TT1001 when deploying critical business applications, thus reducing the complexities associated with managing multiple device platforms across their organization. The TT1001 allows MVNO's and other technology solutions providers to build, test, deploy, and manage end-user solutions with common hardware regardless of their carrier contracts, resulting in shorter times to market and lower costs.

"We are thrilled to support our partners and enterprise customers with a customizable tablet platform that will reduce deployment time and lessen the burden on critical development and support resources," said Dr. Chang-gang Zhang, Vice President of Technology at JACS Solutions. "Completing multi-carrier certification of the TT1001 demonstrates JACS' commitment to give customers the flexibility they need from their IoT solutions provider."

Device certification is a rigorous process performed on cellular-enabled devices to verify they are compliant with carrier-specific standards related to performance and quality of service experienced by end users. The TT1001 is the latest JACS platform to be certified by one or more of the major U.S. mobile network operators. In addition to multiple JACS tablet platforms that are AT&T, T-Mobile, and/or Verizon certified, the JACS TD191 4G LTE USB Dongle (AT&T and T-Mobile) and TD0301 4G LTE mobile hotspot (T-Mobile) have long been certified to offer connectivity solutions for IoT devices and applications in healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, education, public sector, and other vertical markets that rely on secure, reliable, and cost-effective mobile communication.

The TT1001 Android tablet is built with a semi-rugged design to withstand heavy use and environmental hazards that may compromise performance in enterprise and industrial IoT use cases. The fully customizable platform features an LCD panel which adjusts for brightness even in direct sunlight, front and rear facing cameras, support of multiple GPS standards necessary in fleet and asset tracking applications, and Bluetooth® connectivity for easy pairing with third party devices.

