Jamul Casino® Launches Inaugural 'San Diego Poker Classic' with over $150K up for Grabs

Quarterly Series Expands Casino's Poker Offerings

JAMUL, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jamul Casino is upping the ante on its poker programming, launching a multi-day series to be held each quarter. The first San Diego Poker Classic will be held August 18-28, 2022 in Jamul Casino's Poker Room and JIVe Lounge with over $150K in prize money offered over multiple events. The series will culminate in a main event with a $100,000 guarantee. The San Diego Poker Classic, presented in partnership with RunGood Events, will extend Jamul Casino's popular poker programming, helping to solidify Jamul Casino's status as San Diego's top destination for entertainment, food, and fun.

RunGood Events hosts poker tournament at Jamul Casino. Photo by Joe Garrett. (PRNewswire)

Event Highlights

The San Diego Poker Classic features 14 trophy events, including:

The SDPC $50K Weekend Opener from August 18-21 , offering a $50,000 guarantee with a $250 buy-in. Players may also rise through the ranks of the satellite tournament for an $80 buy-in, where one in 10 wins a seat at the main table.

Seniors Sunrise NLH on August 22 , with a $125 buy-in.

Ladies Event sponsored by Helix Poker and PLON on August 23 , with a $250 buy-in.

The SDPC $100K Main Event from August 23-28 , offering a $100,000 guarantee with a $600 buy-in. Satellite table seats have an $85 buy-in for a one in 10 chance to earn a seat at the main event, or $145 with a one in five chance.

Interested players may register in person at Jamul Casino.

Poker Success

Jamul Casino launched its highly successful poker programming in 2019 with the opening of its Poker Room. Since then, Jamul Casino's Poker Room has hosted numerous celebrities including professional players like Tiffany Michelle, Lena Evans, Maria Ho, and World Series of Poker champion Scott Blumstein; former professional athletes like Jeremy Roenick, Nick Barnett, Jim Laslavic, and Charlie Joiner; and celebrities like Survivor legend "Boston Rob" Mariano and former California First Lady Maria Shriver. As the most Genuinely Generous® casino in San Diego, Jamul Casino's Poker Room is a crowd favorite for its large pay-outs and fun atmosphere.

Jamul Casino's Poker Manager, John Rochfort, says, "We're expecting about 600 players for this first San Diego Poker Classic, and we'll continue with a multi-day series every November, February, May, and August. Good luck to all of our aspiring winners!"

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, a dedicated poker room, and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego, which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

