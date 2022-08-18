Dickinson College to Host International Climate Symposium

CARLISLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dickinson College, a nationally recognized leader in sustainability education and sustainable operations, will host internationally known climate scientists, policymakers and other experts for a three-day symposium featuring authors of the newest reports from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). "Science-Based Choices for Climate Action: Insights from the IPCC 6th Assessment Report," will take place on Dickinson's campus and via livestream from Oct. 24-26. Attendance is free. The schedule, speakers and registration information are available at dickinson.edu/climatesymposium.

Dickinson is excited for this opportunity to share the IPCC's critical work with our community and the public.

The symposium is timely, coming as the IPCC has released three recent assessment reports on climate change and on the eve of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. For decades, IPCC reports have informed and galvanized action by governments, businesses and activists to reduce climate change risks.

"Our goal is to engage the speakers in conversations with each other and our students about findings from the IPCC assessment, why they matter and how they can be used to mobilize more ambitious and equitable actions on climate change," said Neil Leary, chair of the symposium and a participant in past IPCC assessments. The symposium also celebrates the IPCC as the 2022 recipient of Dickinson's Rose-Walters Prize for Global Environmental Activism.

Leading climate experts, including IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee, will participate in the symposium. "We welcome this opportunity to strengthen the nexus of climate change science and academia, allowing us to educate and engage new and diverse groups of young future scientists," said Lee. "This constant renewal of our volunteer scientific force is critical for preserving IPCC's authoritative voice. Our world is at a historic crossroads, and the global importance of IPCC's work on assessing and communicating scientific knowledge about our climate cannot be overstated. It is the foundation of informed and effective action on climate change."

"Dickinson is committed to working toward a world that is socially, economically and environmentally sustainable, we are excited for this opportunity to share the IPCC's critical work with our community and the public," said Dickinson President John E. Jones III.

The Natural Resources Defense Council, Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, Citizens Climate Education, Global Council for Science and the Environment, Our Climate, Second Nature, The Stone House Group and Sustainable Development Solutions Network – USA are supporting organizations of the symposium.

