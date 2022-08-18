Cboe Global Markets Declares Increased Third-Quarter 2022 Dividend

Quarterly cash dividend increased four percent to $0.50 per share

12th consecutive year Cboe has increased its dividend

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022, representing a four percent increase from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.48 per share.

The third-quarter 2022 dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2022.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

