CAIXA reaches managerial net income of R$ 4.9 billion in 1H22

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of customers, credit, digital accounts and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the second quarter result (2Q22).

HIGHLIGHTS:

I. Highest quarterly mortgage loan volume in the bank's history, totaling R$ 39.7 billion, up by 15.4% QoQ and 9.6% YoY.

II. 11.0% increase in mortgage loans with SBPE funds compared to 2Q21, totaling R$ 23.4 billion.

III. Balance of R$ 595.2 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio, up by 11.0% YoY.

IV. 20.7% increase in the balance of payroll-deductible loans compared to 2Q21, reaching R$ 90.2 billion.

V. 247.3% increase in Agro loans over 2Q21, reaching R$ 13.3 billion.

VI. Balance of R$ 30.8 billion in the Agro loan portfolio, up by 202.3% YoY.

VII. R$ 127,8 billion in credit granted to the Brazilian population in 2Q22, up by 18.6% QoQ and 17.5% YoY.

VIII. Balance of R$ 928,2 billion in the total loan portfolio, up by 13.7% YoY.

IX. Delinquency rate of 1.89% in 2Q22, down by 0.57 p.p. over 2Q21 and 0.44 p.p. over 1Q22.

X. Allowance for loan losses covers 2.4 times the delinquent balance, the highest ratio since December 2020.

XI. R$ 5,4 billion collected by CAIXA Lotteries in 2Q22, up by 23.3% YoY.

XII. Total assets under management amounted to R$ 2.8 trillion, up by 5.6% YoY.

XIII. Net Equity of R$ 118.7 billion, up by 10.5% compared to 2Q21.

XIV. 135,4% increase in Insurance Income from Services compared to 2Q21.

XV. Basel Ratio of 18.6%, 7.1 p.p. higher than the regulatory minimum, and Tier 1 Capital of 15.2% in 2Q22.

XVI. 41 Public-Private Partnership projects in structuring stage, directly contributing to R$ 15.5 billion in private investments in 163 municipalities, benefiting 14.0 million Brazilians.

WEBCAST FOR THE 2Q22 RESULTS: August 18, 2022, 9:00 a.m. (US EDT)

2Q22 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS: earnings release, presentation and financial statements available at: https://ri.caixa.gov.br/en/

