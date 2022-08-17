With revenue growth of 112% over three years, RXNT landed on Inc. Magazine's list for the fourth consecutive year.

RXNT Ranks for 4th Year on 2022 Inc. 5000 List of The Most Successful Companies in America With revenue growth of 112% over three years, RXNT landed on Inc. Magazine's list for the fourth consecutive year.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that RXNT , a fast-growing ambulatory healthcare software company, has been listed on its 2022 Inc. 5000 list of The Most Successful Companies in America for the fourth year. The list represents independent, privately-held American companies that are "winning in a time of change—and achieving spectacular growth." The company achieved a three-year revenue growth of 112%, ranking No. 4180 on the data-driven list.

RXNT | Cloud-Based, Integrated Healthcare Software (PRNewsfoto/RXNT) (PRNewswire)

"We're very proud to rank on the Inc. 5000 list for a fourth time," says Randy Boldyga, Chief Executive Officer, President, & Founder of RXNT. "To be recognized within the healthcare and software industries as well as part of the larger Inc. community is always a big honor. Thank you to our customers for their trust, and to our entire team for their dedication and passion for improving healthcare. Congratulations to all of the honorees!"

Notable honorees from past Inc. 5000 lists include Microsoft, Meta, Pandora, Oracle, Chobani, Under Armour, Patagonia, and more.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000 .

About RXNT

Since 1999, RXNT has offered integrated, customizable, cloud-based medical office management tools, including Electronic Health Records with E-Prescribing and Patient Portal, and Practice Management with Medical Billing and Scheduling, plus mobile applications and telehealth functionality for the modern, agile practice. Thousands of physicians, providers, billers, and organizations of all sizes and specialties trust RXNT to focus on what they do best—delivering top-notch patient care, and enabling both efficiency and profitability for their business. Using RXNT's software, more than 10 million prescriptions are transmitted and $300 million in claims are processed per year. To learn more, visit rxnt.com .

Contact

Andrew Speight

Chief Marketing Officer

marketing@rxnt.com

+1 (443) 637-1884

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RXNT