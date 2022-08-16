Apixio's New Apicare ChartSpace™, a Health Data Management Solution, Gives Payers & Providers Real-time Chart Access & Insights To Support Value-Based Care

Apicare ChartSpace Centralizes Health Data, Improves Security and Efficiency of Data Sharing Across Departments and External Partners, and Powers Apixio's AI-Driven Value-Based Care Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio, a leading AI platform that powers value-based care, today announced the launch of Apicare ChartSpace™, a health data management solution that provides real-time data access to centralized medical charts, accelerated chart and audit file retrieval, and enables the surfacing of actionable insights across value-based care programs.

For many healthcare organizations, patient chart data is stored in complex data warehouses scattered across multiple departments and locations. As a result, chart acquisition and management are cumbersome, redundant, and costly processes. In addition, the number of duplicate requests and lack of sharing across different departments to providers—from risk adjustment, quality, and utilization management teams, for example—causes administrative waste.

ChartSpace solves those challenges by providing each department with real-time access to patient charts for review and analysis – slashing chart request waiting periods from weeks down to seconds, eliminating the IT burden and high administrative cost of duplicate chart chases. By consolidating and enabling centralized access to chart data, this solution allows departments across the healthcare data enterprise to easily leverage Apixio's AI-driven data analytics solutions to access the entire patient data sets required for their analysis.

"ChartSpace unlocks insights buried within charts to identify opportunities to improve care quality and patient outcomes," Apixio CEO Sachin Patel said. "ChartSpace eliminates resource-intensive hurdles by bringing all of your charts together in one comprehensive solution that streamlines into existing workflows. As the foundation of Apixio's AI-driven value-based care platform, ChartSpace powers our industry-leading analytics solutions that uncover actionable insights."

With Apixio's Apicare ChartSpace, organizations can:

Centralize storage across major formats of patient charts (PDF, images, HTML, CCDA, FHIR®).

Enable real-time access to chart data with the ability to search, filter, view, and download charts directly.

Deliver advanced insights from previously known diagnosis codes.

Have faster access to charts and HCCs for auditing purposes (RADV and IPM).

Secure share data with external partners and vendors that support various value-based care programs.

Streamline deployment of Apixio's suite of AI solutions for risk adjustment, quality, and others.

Apixio will be exhibiting at RISE West 2022, August 31 – September 2, 2022, and presenting an education session, Strategy for Chart Acquisition and Management. The session will take place on Friday, September 2, at 12:45 PM PST.

Apicare ChartSpace is part of Apixio's award-winning AI-driven healthcare analytics solutions designed to help payers and providers accelerate the move toward value-based care. To learn more, visit www.apixio.com/apicare-chartspace/.

About Apixio

Apixio is advancing healthcare with data-driven intelligence and analytics. Our Artificial Intelligence platform gives organizations across the healthcare spectrum the power to mine clinical information at scale, creating novel insights that will change the way healthcare is measured, care is delivered, and discoveries are made. Learn more at www.apixio.com.

