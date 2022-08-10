Accion Labs Announces Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer Tom Collins

PITTSBURGH, Aug 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accion Labs ("Accion"), a digital-focused software product engineering company specializing in emerging technologies, announced the appointment of Tom Collins as Chief Operating Officer.

Tom is a successful executive with demonstrated experience leading successful sales, consulting, product development, account management, and professional services units. He builds strong client relationships, assembles high-performing teams, and delivers results.

Kinesh Doshi, Founder & CEO of Accion Labs says, "Tom is a leader who brings a wealth of experience in the technology and innovation space. Over 25 years of his career, Tom has founded multiple companies and has run tech services organizations in leading firms such as Atos, Accenture, and Globallogic. With his deep experience in scaling organizations, and as our COO, Tom is going to partner with me and our business unit leaders in taking Accion to the next level."

Prior to joining Accion Labs, Tom has served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of GlobalLogic. As the business unit leader for Financial Services and Consumer Business, Tom was instrumental in shaping the vertical go-to-market strategy, winning new marquee clients, and setting up a hyper-growth organization.

"In a world where enterprise survival and competitiveness are going to be shaped by the extent of their innovation ability and digital embrace, Accion Labs is in a unique and exciting position to help companies transform themselves with technology. I am excited to be a part of Accion Labs' growth journey and look forward to helping clients take their next step in digital innovation," said Tom Collins.

Having held multiple leadership positions, Tom is also an entrepreneur — co-founder of appiLog and Customer Experts. Tom has studied at the University of Munich and holds a diploma from the Munich School of Management and a degree in "Leading in the Digital Age" from the INSEAD Business School.

About Accion

Founded in Pittsburgh, PA in 2011, Accion is a leader in helping technology companies and enterprises leverage the power of emerging technologies. Accion's expertise ranges across advanced UX, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big-data/analytics, migration to cloud/SaaS and re-engineering of legacy platforms, process automation, mobility, augmented reality, and IoT. The company's clients include software product companies, e-SaaS firms, e-business organizations, and enterprises undergoing a digital transformation across a range of industries such as healthcare, financial services, technology, and fintech. Accion has more than 4,000 engineers across the globe with offices in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Romania, Mexico, India, and Asia-Pacific.

