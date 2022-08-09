Trevi Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming August Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of prurigo nodularis (PN) and chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announced it will be presenting at the following investor and medical meeting conferences:

Stifel Biotech Executive Summer Summit (In-person)

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Fireside chat presentation: Jennifer Good, President and CEO

Time: 9:00 AM ET

The fireside chat is an invitation-only event and will be available to attending participants.

6th Annual IPF Summit (In-person)

Date: Monday, August 29, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Participation: Thomas Sciascia, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Trevi Therapeutics and Toby Maher, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of Interstitial Lung Disease at Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, will host a pre-conference workshop titled "Approaching Chronic Cough with a Fresh Mindset to Bring New Therapeutics to Light."

Location: Westin Boston Seaport District, Boston MA

For more information about the IPF Summit or to register please visit: https://ipf-summit.com/

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Haduvio

Haduvio, an investigational therapy, is an oral extended-release (ER) formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders. Nalbuphine's mechanism of action may also mitigate the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Parenteral nalbuphine is not currently scheduled as a controlled substance by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Nalbuphine ER has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of itch in patients with prurigo nodularis. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Investor Contact

Katie McManus

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

203-304-2499

k.mcmanus@trevitherapeutics.com

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

