SAFE HARBOR INTRODUCES ZERO EMISSIONS INVESTMENTS

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Harbor Marinas announced a series of zero emissions investments including deployment of the marine industry's first-ever electric fork truck, a Wiggins Marina eBull, at Safe Harbor City Boatyard.

"The eBull represents a step change in yard operations," said Peter Clark, Chief Development Officer at Safe Harbor Marinas. "It has a 9.5-ton lift capacity and an all-electric power system that can churn for ten hours between charges."

Along with the eBull, Safe Harbor also announced the addition of eight, 100% electric center consoles as part of its Member Fleet, a fleet of vessels available for complimentary use by Safe Harbor Members.

The marina industry leader also completed LED retrofits at 50% of its 130+ properties and began a project to convert 200,000 square feet into a 2.5-megawatt solar facility at Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center.

The focus on zero emission investments is part of something bigger at Safe Harbor. "It is our desire and intention to foster healthier waterfront ecosystems through our sustainability program," said Caitlin Ajax, Vice President of ESG. "Together with our partners, we aim to reduce the marine industry's overall carbon footprint."

Safe Harbor is the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world. The company is dedicated to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences to the global boating community.

