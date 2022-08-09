OLLIE'S CROWNS AMERICA'S BIGGEST CHEAPSKATE

Retailer Awards $4,040 in Cash to Its Most Frugal Fan

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 40th birthday celebration, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Inc. (Ollie's), America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, announced the grand prize winner of its "America's Biggest Cheapskate" contest today. With this being National Bargain Hunting Week, this winner announcement comes at the perfect time. Cynthia Johnson, from the Atlanta area, one of ten finalists, was crowned the grand prize winner, receiving $4,040 in cash to go along with the coveted title. The other nine finalists received $400 Ollie's gift cards.

Ollie’s announces Cynthia Johnson as the winner of its “America’s Biggest Cheapskate” contest during an event to mark the company’s 40th anniversary at Ollie’s in Mechanicsburg, Pa on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. (Jason Miczek/AP Images for Ollie’s) (PRNewswire)

Cynthia was one of over 6,100 self-proclaimed cheapskates across 29 states that entered the contest. As part of her submission, Cynthia shared that she spends as little as $15 per month on her water bill and less than $34 on her natural gas bill in the summer. She achieves this in easy but effective ways like putting time limits on showers, using the quick wash cycle on the washing machine, keeping her thermostat a little higher during warmer weather, keeping lights off, and of course – bargain hunting at Ollie's!

"Some call me a cheapskate but trust me, it's a title I wear proudly!" said Cynthia Johnson. "Being retired and living on a fixed income, my husband, who is a disabled veteran, and I love shopping at Ollie's and saving money whenever we can!"

"Cynthia impressed us with her smart shopping habits and money-saving hacks," said John Swygert, President, and CEO of Ollie's. "For the last 40 years, Ollie's has helped people like Cynthia save money by selling brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores' prices every day. We are proud to have shoppers like Cynthia who enjoy the Ollie's treasure hunt experience and appreciate great bargains like we do."

Ollie's "America's Biggest Cheapskate" contest ran from May 22-July 3, 2022. Entrants were required to submit a selfie at their local Ollie's store and write a 150-500 word statement explaining their best money- saving hacks and why they were worthy of the title "America's Biggest Cheapskate."

