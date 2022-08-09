Monroe® Introduces New Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense™ Products for Premium European Vehicles

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe® shocks and struts, a leading global brand from Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) DRiV Motorparts group, recently launched new Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense™ products in North America. Designed specifically for luxury European vehicles equipped with electronic suspensions, Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense is engineered as a direct replacement for OE electronic units, matching their design for an easy, "plug and play" installation while offering a customizable driving experience, from comfort-focused to sport-performance.

Featuring Monroe Intelligent Suspension's Continuously Variable Semi-Active (CVSAe) with external valve technology, RideSense products deliver optimal control and road-holding capabilities under all types of driving conditions, adapting as road conditions change. These new products connect directly into the OE electronic control unit that is part of the vehicle's OE suspension and mounting locations, offering the same fit and valving to provide performance and durability trusted by OE manufacturers. Each Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense product contains a self-lubricating fluid seal to retain gas and reduce excess friction against the chrome-plated piston rod, providing longer shock life through the reduction of premature wear. Each RideSense shock or strut is backed by Monroe's new 5-Year limited warranty*.

18 new RideSense part numbers are now available in the US and Canada with exclusive** coverage for a variety of premium European vehicles. Popular applications include shock absorbers for the 2015-2007 Mercedes Benz C-Class; and 2010-2000 Volvo S60 AWD and 2008-1999 V70 AWD.

"With our newest product offering for select European vehicles, we are pleased to continue expanding the Monroe product line with the introduction of Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense shocks and struts," said Joe Robinson, brand director, Monroe. "These new products allow us to bring Monroe's OE electronic technology expertise from our Advanced Suspension Technology Group to the aftermarket repair channel and to offer our customers a better repair option for their premium European vehicles."

To learn more about Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense, or Monroe's other ride control products, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

* Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense shocks and struts are warranted against defects and wear-out when used on private passenger cars and light trucks under normal operating conditions for five (5) years from date-of-purchase, provided the original purchaser owns the vehicle on which they were originally installed. Restrictions apply. See www.monroe.com for more information.

**As of July 1, 2022

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

