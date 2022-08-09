iHeart Radio Station iRoc Space Radio CEO Bruce Furst Signs Rick Tumlinson as Space Revolution Host

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRoc (Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation) Space Radio is iHeart Radio's number one (#1) station for the latest in space news, music and entertainment. With a world-wide listenership, iRoc Space Radio entertains its earthling listeners by playing space themed music hits and broadcasts that interview aerospace icons.

iHeart Radio's #1 Space Station: iRoc Space Radio (PRNewswire)

Tumlinson's 1st "Space Revolution" show stars Space Billionaire Dylan Taylor on Mon/Fri 8AM+ 8PM PDT on iRoc Space Radio

iRoc Space Radio CEO, Bruce Furst has signed space industry trailblazer Rick Tumlinson to host a show entitled, "The Space Revolution." Tumlinson will stir up a unique galaxy of guests from space billionaire Dylan Taylor to tomorrow's intergalactic game changers. Tumlinson joins a stable of iRoc Space Radio hosts whose broadcasts range from major space news in under four minutes, to featurettes with NASA Director Karen Bradford, Astronauts Scott Kelly and SpaceX pilot Dr. Sian Proctor, along with "Star Trek" actress Denise Crosby.

Furst commented, "Rick is a true visionary, one of the most influential people in the global space community and a very entertaining speaker. Having Rick Tumlinson join our radio station is just as important as when iRoc Space Radio joined the iHeartRadio platform."

Mr. Tumlinson has established quite the aerospace footprint from having testified six times as a US Congressional witness on outer space, to leading the commercial takeover of the Russian Mir space station, and even signing the first private space traveler to fly to the International Space Station. Besides winning the World Technology Award, Tumlinson also founded his non-profit organization, The EarthLight Foundation, that creates an inclusive movement to use space to protect the earth and expand life into the universe.

Tumlinson stated, "'The Space Revolution' will take you on a rocket ride of interviews with the people in space who are getting it done, from the newly minted space entrepreneurs to scientists, investors and the creative minds working to bring Star Trek to life, in your lifetime!" He continued, "iRoc CEO Bruce Furst and iHeart Radio have created an incredible audio platform for space news and entertainment- something this field has been missing. I look forward to adding depth while having fun and letting people get to know the folks leading us into our space future."

Tune into "The Space Revolution" featuring Space Billionaire Dylan Taylor as the premiere guest on iHeart Radio's iRoc Space Radio station every Monday/ Friday at 8AM and 8PM Pacific Time.

