Former CEO of $1B Global Sales and Distribution Business Joins CEO Coaching International

Korompilas has 25 years of experience in global sales & distribution, hospitality, and family business. For more than seven years, she served as Chief Executive Officer of American Hotel Register, a privately held, $1B supplier of operating supplies and equipment (OSE), servicing customers in more than 170 countries around the world. Korompilas was responsible for the strategic vision, growth, and leadership of the company and led it through the sale process, transitioning it from a 3rd/4th generation family-owned business into a private equity-backed platform company.

Cultivating a culture that valued people and partnerships, Korompilas worked with her team to enrich customer and supplier relationships, drive new business development, strengthen the organization's global infrastructure, enhance internal operations, champion its digital transformation, and deliver the best financial results in the company's history.

"I have been a believer of the Make BIG Happen System since 2017, when I included it as part of my company's strategic planning sessions," Korompilas said. "I know the System works, and with the enhanced processes and tools that are now available, I'm even more excited to bring these proven methodologies to my clients and help them Make BIG Happen in their own businesses!"

"Angela is an accomplished CEO whose experience leading a multi-generational family business, scaling globally, and building high-performance teams will make her a tremendous coach on our team," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "With her proven experience leading a billion-dollar company, she will be able to guide CEOs and entrepreneurs toward achieving BIG success."

Korompilas is an active member of the Chicago Chapter of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), the Kellogg Executive Women's Network, and The Chicago Network (TCN). She also served on the advisory boards of Avendra and Inteplast and was a Director for International Hotel Supply and the Chicago Botanic Garden.

A Chicago native, Korompilas is a graduate of the University of Illinois and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management Executive Education program.

