Astellas Oncology Announces Grand Prize Winner in Annual C3 Prize to Cultivate Innovation in Cancer Care Beyond Medicine

- Winner developed app to empower cancer patients after experience as a cancer caregiver -

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma US, Inc. ("Astellas") today announced the winner of the sixth annual C3 (Changing Cancer Care) Prize, a global challenge that funds and advances the best non-treatment ideas to improve cancer care for patients, caregivers and the broader oncology community. Aimee DeGolyer, Founder & CEO of REPROSENT, based in Los Gatos, California, was chosen as the 2022 Grand Prize winner and will receive a $100,000 grant plus additional resources and hands-on support.

"In alignment with Astellas' patient-centric approach focused on supporting innovative health solutions beyond medicine through a deep understanding of the patient experience, REPROSENT honors the perspective and needs of patients with an outcomes-based digital app that complements in-person touchpoints," said Anthony Yanni, M.D., senior vice president and global head of Patient Centricity, Astellas. "We are honored to fuel this year's winning idea, which is based on real-world experience and has the potential to meaningfully help people living with cancer."

After losing her father in 2020 to a cancer immunotherapy adverse reaction, DeGolyer founded REPROSENT and developed a mobile app to help cancer patients track their own symptom data, enabling them to have greater control in their treatment. The app aims to reduce clinical team burden, drive deeper understanding of the patient's daily data and improve outcomes.

"Cancer patients need better inclusion in their care, and our app and reports inform clinical conversations to manage what is most important - the patient's lived experience," said DeGolyer. "Patients or their caregivers can log symptoms in the app daily and provide the data to their healthcare providers to help them make more informed decisions tailored to the patient."

With the funds from the C3 Prize, REPROSENT will be able to gather more data, faster, and scale access to more patients in the cancer community.

"The Astellas Oncology C3 Prize gives people with a passion for healthcare innovation an opportunity to pursue ideas and solutions that may make a difference in the lives of people living with cancer, their loved ones and those who care for them," said Phil Tennant, senior vice president and head of Oncology Business Unit, Astellas. "This year's winner stood out for the creative, patient-centric digital app to help improve the cancer patient journey through better and more accurate communication with their care team."

A panel of volunteer judges who are leaders in innovation, healthcare and business selected the Grand Prize winner. Judges included: Steven Collens, CEO, MATTER; Johanna DeYoung, managing director, Slalom; Christy Leonard, caregiver and author; and Dr. Omolola Salako, 2020 C3 Prize Grand Prize winner, Founder and CEO, Oncopadi.

This year's challenge awarded a Grand Prize of $100,000. Along with the funding, the winner will also receive hands-on support, expertise and resources from Slalom, a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology and business transformation, and a yearlong complimentary membership to MATTER, the premier healthcare incubator and innovation hub.

