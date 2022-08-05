Show Off Your Solar and Sustainable Homes and Buildings-Participate in the ASES National Solar Tour

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is Still Time for Contractors and Sustainable Living Advocates Seeking to Host or Sponsor Free, Solar and Sustainable Sites and Tours, Showcasing Money-Saving Innovations for Homes, Businesses, Non-Profits, and Other Sustainable Entities via the October 1-2 National Solar Tour, America's Largest Grassroots Solar Living Event.

American Solar Energy Society National Solar Tour sponsorships offer a unique way for companies and sustainable brands to evangelize their compliance with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) values. See nationalsolartour.org/sponsor/ to view the Solar Tour Media Kit. (PRNewswire)

Marking the 27th Anniversary of the National Solar Tour, ASES can't think of a better way to celebrate than having all 50 states represented on the Tour. Last year, this program was so close to delivering a 50 state National Solar Tour, with 49 states featured on the Tour. This year ASES is determined to feature Local Solar Tours and Solar Sites in all 50 states! The Tour is still missing solar and sustainability representation in Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, North Dakota, and Texas–among others! Represent your state by signing up to host a Local Solar Tour or Solar Site, either in-person, virtually, or as a hybrid of in-person attendance and virtual photo or video tours by September 15th.

Partnered with The Energy & Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) this year, the National Solar Tour is an effective program for increasing solar adoption and the implementation of sustainability upgrades by featuring a collection of Local Solar Tours , in addition to single Solar Sites across the country that feature solar and sustainable technologies. This program presents the unique opportunity for solar and sustainability enthusiasts to share their personal process of going solar and implementing sustainable upgrades. Hosts provide genuine recommendations for installers, financing, and accurate information concerning tax credits, rebates, and local laws or issues. Citizens representing every state in the nation and all U.S. territories are invited to show their solar and inspire adoption of energy- and money-saving home and business solutions by hosting or sponsoring a site on the National Solar Tour.

Amplify Your Reach: National Solar Tour Sponsorships Still Available

Sponsorships are still available to elevate sustainable brands, amplify reach, increase ESG affinity, and deliver a traditional and social media bonanza to meet sponsor business and communication objectives and help finance solar and sustainable living improvements now through October 1-2, the official weekend of the National Solar Tour, and through the 2022 calendar year. Email Terri Steele (TourSponsors@ases.org) to reserve your place in the National Solar Tour sun among tens of thousands of qualified consumers.

Be A Climate Champion

Let's inspire friends and neighbors with energy-saving innovations that allow us to live more comfortably, reduce our carbon footprint, improve property values, realize tax credits, and slash energy costs across the US.

Join the National Solar Tour today - and share this message with others who share your passion for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About the American Solar Energy Society: Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future via in-depth reporting, educational events, Webinars, and conferences that cultivate community and power progress. ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter Solar@Work, monthly Webinars, the ASES National Solar Conference and the National Solar Tour. Learn more at ases.org .

If you have any questions about hosting or attending Local Solar Tours or Solar Sites or if you are interested in partnering with the National Solar Tour, contact solartour@ases.org.

For National Solar Tour sponsorship opportunities, contact toursponsors@ases.org

Registration is open until September 15th for tour hosts and sponsors interested in combating climate change and inspiring money-saving sustainable living practices. The National Solar Tour is the nation's largest annual grassroots solar and sustainable living event. (PRNewswire)

Solar-curious consumers and business owners can tour money-saving innovations like solar groves, community solar, and EV-PV solutions that harness clean, renewable solar energy to fuel electric vehicles, while engaging contractors and system owners about costs, installation processes, tax incentives, and rebates.Image courtesy of the City of Cape Canaveral Community Center (PRNewswire)

The Energy & Environmental Building Alliance (EEBA) is locking arms with the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) National Solar Tour, to *unlock* information about the sustainable living innovations that allow Americans to live more comfortably while combating runaway energy costs. (PRNewswire)

Solar and sustainable living advocates are aligning across all 50 states to participate in the American Solar Energy Society’s 27th National Solar Tour. Don't miss out on the opportunity to show off the solar and sustainable features in your state! Check out the National Solar Tour Map and ensure your state is represented, so together we can spread solar and sustainability contagion across all 50 states! (PRNewswire)

