Asia Innovations Group Continues Market-Leading Growth in Social, eCommerce, and Gaming Products in Second Quarter 2022

Video social app Uplive is fastest-growing app in Japan with 94% QoQ growth in downloads

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group ("Asia Innovations" or the "Company") today announced the second quarter rankings for its industry-leading live social, gaming and commerce offerings. Asia Innovation's latest app rankings reflect its exponential growth across major emerging markets, powered by cutting-edge technology and local market expertise.

Driven by the company's focus on serving emerging market users with accessible, cutting-edge technology, Asia Innovations' products have risen to top spots in global rankings across industries. Uplive, Asia Innovation Group's flagship live social entertainment app, ranked #1 for growth in downloads in Japan as of March 2022, with 94% quarter-over-quarter growth, according to Sensor Tower. According to company data, Uplive ranked among the top live streaming apps by market shares in sixteen countries, including clinching the number one position in the Philippines and Hong Kong. Asia Innovations' social dating apps have also secured top positions globally, powered by widespread success across emerging markets. This quarter, Lamour ranked second among Android dating apps globally based on absolute downloads, while CuteU ranked third, according to Sensor Tower.

"Our continuous momentum serves our long-standing goal of empowering creativity, social action, and self-expression throughout the world with accessible products and global platforms," said Andy Tian, CEO of Asia Innovations Group. "As a multi-faceted company with a cross-regional focus, we're creating new opportunities for authentic social connection and expression around the world."

Asia Innovations' high growth trajectory in Q2 reflects its leading position in the live social industry. Capitalizing on the high-growth potential of emerging markets, Asia Innovations develops truly global platforms accessible and customized to emerging market users. The company's platforms are expanding access to the creator economy for emerging market creatives while also catalyzing global social impact by enabling social mobility for millions. With a track record of continuous innovations across its mobile apps, Asia Innovations is poised to rise to further heights as it empowers emerging markets in the digital era.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group Limited (Asia Innovations) is a leading live social company with more than 600 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. Asia Innovations has an integrated portfolio of social, gaming and e-commerce platforms designed to foster meaningful human connection. Asia Innovations operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. The company's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets. Its e-commerce platform, Hekka Fashion, offers an online shopping experience that brings accessible fashion to users around the world. As champions for creativity, opportunity and inclusivity for all, Asia Innovations leverages its innovative products globally to empower creators, catalyze social impact, and safeguard a positive online environment. For more information, please visit https://www.asiainnovations.com.

