Torch.AI Tapped to Deliver AI Ecosystem for Warfighting Naval Forces

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, pioneers of data infrastructure AI, announced today the U.S. Navy has awarded a new 5-year agreement to provide next generation AI and data infrastructure software capabilities for the U.S. Navy's Digital Warfare Office (DWO).

The new artificial intelligence ecosystem will provide AI and machine learning capabilities for Warfighting Naval Forces. The ecosystem is designed to equip the Navy to better operate and maintain their operational fleet across a complex, siloed IT environment including cloud compute, storage, hardware, and cloud edge devices used for data lakes at unclassified, secret, and top-secret levels.

Torch.AI will provide acquisition, transformation, and enrichment of proprietary sensor, vessel, and other complex maritime data sources from multiple U.S. Navy platforms into commercially consistent data payloads for ubiquitous data access. The systems also support the delivery of data pipelines for the Navy's AI/Machine Learning (ML) personnel responsible for conducting AI/ML algorithm and model development.

"We've made tremendous strides in advancing the Navy's maritime capabilities with data and AI," says Brad Kolarov, Torch.AI's VP of Mission Systems and former Navy SEAL. "It's exciting to see the impact we can have on the organization and military personnel, and we're thrilled to be able to support this mission."

The Navy established the Digital Warfare Office in December 2016 to lead efforts to better utilize the vast amounts of data produced each day and to further advance its competitive advantage across all mission areas. The U.S. Navy is the largest and most powerful navy in the world with nearly 350,000 active-duty personnel, 300 deployable combat vessels and 3,000 operational aircraft.

"The speed of data dictates the demands of today's multi-domain battlefield. Machine speed and machine scale are critical advantages needed today," added Brian Weaver, Founder and CEO of Torch.AI. "We are extremely excited to continue to expand our support of the national security mission with Torch.AI's proven expertise in data infrastructure and mission-ready AI solutions. We are all in."

