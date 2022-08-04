It's Official! Brisket Is Back at Taco Bueno®

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back by popular demand, Taco Bueno's Hickory slow-smoked brisket is here, but only for a limited time.

Cooked slowly and consumed quickly, the limited time Brisket Menu Lineup includes tacos, nachos, quesadilla and queso, all featuring Hickory slow-smoked brisket. Get the menu items a la carte or in a Combo when you add a drink.

Brisket Tacos feature Hickory slow-smoked brisket, pickled red onions, minced cilantro in a warm flour tortilla.

The Brisket Quesadilla comes loaded with Hickory slow-smoked brisket, a healthy layer of a blend of cheddar and pepper jack cheeses and pressed in a warm flour tortilla.

Brisket Nachos piles on top of a generous portion of crunchy tortilla chips, the Hickory slow-smoked brisket, refried beans, queso, pickled red onions, Pico de Gallo and sliced jalapenos.

During this period, Taco Bueno is also offering queso loaded with Brisket. The Brisket Queso, dresses the traditional queso with Hickory slow-smoked brisket, Pico de Gallo, sliced jalapenos, and minced cilantro. Served with tortilla chips, this makes the prefect add-on to any meal.

The limited time menu items are offered starting at $4.49. But hurry, Hickory slow-smoked brisket is here till it isn't.

To find your local Taco Bueno, and to order online, visit TacoBueno.com.

For exclusive deals and specials, become a Buenohead® and receive a FREE Beef Muchaco®. Text "Bueno" to 72829 or go to tacobueno.com/buenoheads for email signup.

*Price may vary. Offer available for a Limited Time. At participating locations. While supplies last. DR PEPPER is a registered trademark of Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc. ©2022 Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc.

About Taco Bueno ®

Taco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through made-fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients, and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno is a privately held company that operates nearly 145 restaurants throughout the American South and Southwest – including Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. To learn more about Taco Bueno, please visit www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

