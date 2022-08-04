Fullscript Appoints New Members to its Board of Directors

The addition of two key leaders will further enhance the company's business goals

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullscript , the leading care delivery platform for integrative medicine, has appointed Ninan Chacko, chief executive officer of Monotype, and Solmaz Shahalizadeh, founding partner of Backbone Angels, to the company's board of directors. As the first independent board members to join Fullscript, these two highly experienced leaders offer a wealth of knowledge and a dynamic background to advance the organization's growth strategy. This brings the total number of Fullscript board members to eight.

Ninan Chacko (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to have Ninan and Solmaz on our board," said Kyle Braatz, chief executive officer of Fullscript. "We were looking for individuals who had diverse perspectives, great leadership abilities, strong data and software experience, and vast knowledge of business development to strengthen our growth initiatives. We've more than succeeded in reaching this criteria."

Ninan has more than 20 years of global technology leadership experience. He has held executive positions at Travel Leaders Group, one of the largest retail, corporate, and entertainment travel companies in North America and the UK, along with PR Newswire, and Worldspan. Ninan brings his experience in digital acceleration and revenue generation to Fullscript.

"I am delighted to join Kyle and the talented team at Fullscript as they pioneer this innovative approach to integrative medicine," Ninan said. "I look forward to working with my board colleagues and the management team, drawing on my background in global technology leadership and strategic operations to support Fullscript's business goals."

As an executive, investor, and advisor in the technology and data space, Solmaz is well-versed in building companies and scaling businesses. She previously spent more than eight years as vice president and head of data at Shopify, building their entire portfolio of data and machine learning products, and overseeing a team of more than 500. Her extensive career also includes previous positions at Morgan Stanley and McGill University.

"Throughout my career, I have used technology to solve challenging problems and create new opportunities across multiple industries including healthcare and commerce," Solmaz said. "I'm thrilled to join Kyle and the Fullscript team and support them in their mission as they scale integrative medicine for everyone and tap into the power of data and machine learning to make it a reality."

About Fullscript

Fullscript is a powerful care delivery platform for integrative medicine practitioners offering access to personalized treatment planning, ongoing wellness education, and healthcare's best supplements and wellness products. With over a decade of development and used by more than 70,000 healthcare professionals serving over 5 million patients, Fullscript delivers the scale, technology and expertise to support the growth of integrative medicine and delivery of high-quality care. For more information, visit Fullscript.com or follow Fullscript on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

Solmaz Shahalizadeh (PRNewswire)

