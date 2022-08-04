AudioEye and Localogy Help Local Businesses Prioritize Web Accessibility

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility provider, today announced a joint effort with Localogy , the leading non-profit trade association supporting local businesses, to provide Localogy members with access to digital accessibility resources and learning opportunities through the association's knowledge center.

"Over the years, Localogy has built a powerful network of organizations with a shared goal of helping local businesses navigate challenges and thrive. One of the key challenges for businesses today is making their websites accessible to people with diverse needs and being discoverable online," said Bill Dinan, President at Localogy. "We're excited to team up with AudioEye and provide our members, and the more than 30 million local businesses they serve, with opportunities to learn about AudioEye's digital accessibility solution and ways to ensure ongoing accessibility on their sites."

Based on a recent analysis of 3,500 randomly websites across 22 industries, including healthcare, e-commerce, and employment, AudioEye found that 83% of e-commerce sites, 78% of healthcare sites, and 77% of jobs and career sites had accessibility issues that blocked a screen reader user's ability to complete key tasks, such as viewing product descriptions, completing a purchase, filling out an application, or booking an appointment.

While there are a number of reasons why so many businesses struggle to address accessibility , the lack of knowledge and access to an affordable and effective digital accessibility solution are among the top reasons for inaccessible websites.

AudioEye's patented technology allows businesses of all sizes to address accessibility issues and create more inclusive online experiences in an effective and sustainable way. With real-time monitoring and automation that detects up to 70% of common accessibility issues — such as non-descriptive links or missing form labels — and fixes about two-thirds of them, AudioEye makes it possible for businesses to reach strong levels of accessibility and continuously improve their sites' performance.

"We're honored to work with Localogy, a trusted source of insights and resources for local businesses and the companies that serve them," said Rob Ulveling, Chief Business Officer at AudioEye. "We know that when businesses address accessibility issues on their websites, they are significantly improving experiences for all their digital customers. We look forward to sharing insights on AudioEye's robust and easy-to-use accessibility technology and expert services that will allow Localogy members, which include technology, media, and marketing organizations, to better serve millions of local businesses in the digital age."

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise, and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators build accessible content and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, Samsung, Tommy Hilfiger and others, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, while automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. Learn more at www.audioeye.com .

Localogy is a not-for-profit trade association comprised of technology, marketing, and media service providers and multi-location brands that enable the local marketplace to evolve and thrive. Ranging from Facebook, Microsoft, and Gannett to Yext, Thryv and Yelp, Localogy's members represent today's top organizations serving businesses nationwide with a local presence. Localogy is dedicated to helping its members succeed through data and insights, education, events, consulting services, and more. For more information or to become a member, please visit localogy.com

