Time to Get Your Fashion Back in Session at Belk's KidFest

Our largest kids' event is back just in time to get ready for the upcoming school year!

CHARLOTTE, N.C., August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your family back-to-school ready at Belk's KidFest on Saturday, August 6th from 12-3 p.m. at your local Belk store location. Along with checking out the latest trends that will be all the rage this coming school year, customers attending KidFest will enjoy activities, treats, and those who bring in school supplies to donate to the Boys & Girls Club, will get an extra 10% o­ff kids' purchases that day.

We all know that every year, kids want to look their best when it's time to head back to school, and KidFest will let you explore all the newest Fall trends in a fun and interactive way. The excitement of picking out new outfits and prepping new supplies for the upcoming school year is a yearly tradition every child should experience. Belk is proud to highlight one of our national charitable partners, the Boys & Girls Club, to help every child become their best selves on their path to a great future. For those who bring in donations of new school supplies (markers, crayons, notebooks, bookbags, etc.) on August 6th, customers will receive a special 10% discount to use that day on kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories.

Denim is a huge focus of so many great back-to-school looks, and at KidFest, we'll have all the latest denim styles on hand to check out. In fact, customers who try on a pair of denim pants at KidFest will receive an additional 10% off coupon they can redeem on a future purchase the following weekend, August 12-15, 2022.

Belk is proud to be your home for back-to-school needs, and we're ready to see a new school year kick off at KidFest!

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/ , visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

