InventHelp Presents Automatic Sanitation Dispenser (NJD-2427)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I did not like how easily individuals can contract a virus from contaminated surfaces and objects," said the inventor from Roselle, NJ. "I thought of this idea to help lower the risk of transmitting viruses through various objects while enhancing the sanitation process. I also believe my idea simultaneously protects a company's assets for customers and employees and creates a cost-effective solution from increasing labor cost."

He invented SANI-FOG that ensures any enclosed ambient airborne environment and all included near by surfaces and materials are free of viruses, germs, bacteria, diseases, etc. This patent-pending device could help provide peace of mind for all persons who use the enclosed areas. It would be effective for immediate disinfection and sanitation of confined spaces without the need for spraying specific areas with harmful chemicals. The device could be useful for homeowners, business owners, school administrators, health care facilities and more. Additionally, the unit could offer flexibility by being able to be produced in various sizes for various accommodations.

